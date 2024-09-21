Charli XCX Was Feeling Herself After Seeing An Epic Viral Brat Summer TikTok (But I Honestly Think It's A Great Take)

Chances are, if you’ve logged onto the internet in the past three months, you’ve heard of “Brat Summer,” which is a phenomenon that is taking over pop culture, thanks to Charli XCX’s instincts to make a lime green hyperpop album full of bangers. As summer soon turns to fall, Charli XCX is on the road with Troye Sivan for their Sweat tour and very much emulating the album’s energy as concert clips start to go viral.

When the Sweat tour played its first night in Detroit over the weekend, fans all over the globe of course had curiosity about how it feels to be there. One TikTok user shared a video of Charli XCX’s entrance and it already has 2.7 million views. Check it:

The crowd was truly electric on the debut night of the Sweat tour as massive curtains with the brat cover helped reveal the singer. What makes this video even better is the fact that Charli XCX responded with the following words:

i know its me but still epic

Yep, she’s feeling herself, and she absolutely deserves to. Charli XCX has been a pop singer since 2010. It was literally a decade ago when one of her first hits, “Boom Clap,” was part of The Fault In Our Stars soundtrack, but only this year has the singer really found herself among the mainstream in a massive way. (I mean, the Twisters cast did a TikTok dance of “Apple” and Emily Ratajkowski was “bumpin’ that” when doing her own spin on the “demure” trend, too).

Considering the size and scope of the Charli XCX concert moment, one might think it was new Taylor Swift music , but the hyperpop star is just that big right now. A big part of the pop star’s draw is how she emulates someone with utmost confidence and little care for what others think of her. Heck, she’s even sharing videos of her own tour with captions like “you’re welcome.” Check it:

Charli XCX is normalizing being proud and totally good with promoting how “brat” one is, and she’s going to take that energy across North America this fall. Her and Troye Sivan, who famously was parodied by Timothée Chalamet on SNL last year, take turns on stage playing their various dance-worthy hits throughout the sweaty concert evenings, including their recent new song together “Talk Talk.”

Following Charli XCX’s Sweat tour, the singer is going to be a lot more present in the world of Hollywood. She worked on the music for one of upcoming A24 movies , Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway, will act in Faces Of Death, a movie with Olivia Wilde called I Want Your Sex, and a film starring Maika Monroe, Emma Corrin, and Nicholas Galitzine called 100 Nights of Hero. Long live brat summer!