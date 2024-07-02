'I'm Doing Just Fine.' Former Bachelor Had To Come Out And Say He Wasn't Broke After Seeming Homeless, Revealing Credit Score
Fans were concerned.
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson seem to be having the time of their lives since getting engaged on The Bachelor Season 28, as their social media accounts document their travels and new influencer lifestyle. However, the tennis pro sparked some concern from Bachelor Nation when he revealed that his credit score had tanked when he went on the reality dating show, preventing him from getting an apartment, and he was therefore living with his fiancée and her roommates. No need to worry, though! Graziadei has spoken out to reassure fans that he’s “doing just fine.”
Joey Graziadei, who first joined the franchise as a contestant on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, went viral on the Trading Secrets podcast in June when he revealed he and Kelsey Anderson were in a New Girl-like situation, living with her roommates in New Orleans. He had apparently missed a credit card payment during filming, which he said dropped his credit score by 80 points to 650. However, after fans expressed concern that he had no place to live, Graziadei took to Instagram Stories to clarify his situation, saying:
There seems to be no cause for concern over the couple’s living arrangements, and I’d have to imagine the roommate situation is more ideal than a long-distance relationship. Before moving to New Orleans, Joey Graziadei had been staying with his sister in Philadelphia after moving from Hawaii.
The fact that the tennis instructor was able to pick up and move to Louisiana is a privilege that we haven’t yet seen translate to The Golden Bachelor spinoff. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce just three months after tying the knot on live TV, reportedly because neither one was willing to move away from their established homes and families. Joan Vassos, who will star in the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette is already talking about living dual lives with whomever she chooses.
Looking at all the fun opportunities Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have had since going on the dating show, I have to wonder how much time they actually spend at home anyway! I also think their living situation was probably part of their big Fantasy Suite conversation, as they also told podcast host Jason Tartick that they discussed what they wanted to get out of the fame they’d found on The Bachelor.
The couple plans to move to New York by the end of the year, so the New Girl situation was never intended to be long term, and as for the rest of Bachelor Nation, we’re ready to set our sights on Jenn Tran, as The Bachelorette Season 21 hits the 2024 TV schedule at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 8, on ABC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
