The Bachelor's Joey And Kelsey Candidly Open Up About The Conversations They Had In The Fantasy Suite, And It Gives Me Hope That They'll Last
Forever starts in the Fantasy Suites.
The Bachelor has been on the air for more than 20 years, and The Bachelorette is about to kick off its own 21st season. Longevity aside, however, the franchise hasn’t always been known to foster long-lasting relationships. Just look at The Golden Bachelor, with Gerry and Theresa divorcing after a matter of months, and Bachelor in Paradise, whose disaster of a ninth season saw all of its couples split within a week of the finale airing. Could Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson be amongst the rare success stories? I am optimistic, especially after learning how they spent their Fantasy Suite date.
Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor Season 28 finale, but before he got down on one knee, the couple had a pretty important conversation on their overnight date. The tennis pro told Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast that they “100%” talked about their careers and what they wanted to do with the opportunities afforded to them by their reality TV fame. Joey explained:
The Bachelor contestants sometimes are able to continue their fame once their seasons end, and while Joey Graziadei acknowledged that going on the show for clout would be considered “for the wrong reasons,” he also said “you would be a fool not to at least have that conversation” about what each party hoped to get out of the experience. He said it was something he and Charity Lawson talked about on The Bachelorette, and then again with Kelsey Anderson. The former Bachelor said:
The conversation lasted at least an hour, they said, and the fact that they made sure their expectations for the future were aligned before they got engaged really gives me hope that they could go the distance. During their talk, they agreed they were willing to be open to the public, but that their relationship was the most important thing. Joey continued:
Joey Graziadei really was the best Bachelor, wasn’t he? Despite the breakups we’ve seen from The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise couples, the flagship series is on a bit of a win streak, with Zach Shallcross, Charity Lawson and Joey all remaining with the people they got engaged to on the show. Will they all be able to make it down the aisle? If they all had these kinds of frank conversations with each other beforehand, I have to say I’m optimistic.
Meanwhile, a new love story is about to begin, with Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette premiering on the 2024 TV schedule at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 8, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.