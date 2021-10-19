Former NCIS: New Orleans Star Shalita Grant Opens Up About 'Physical Damage' That Made Her Leave The Show
By Laura Hurley
Shalita Grant opened up more than ever.
NCIS: New Orleans came to an end after seven seasons back in the spring, but now one star who left the series after Season 4 is shedding more light on why she departed when she did. Shalita Grant, who played Sonja Percy for the first four seasons of NCIS: New Orleans, had previously spoken out about the toxicity she experienced while working on the show, and is now dropping details about how she sustained “physical damage” before she felt she had to leave.
Shalita Grant, who landed some exciting new streaming roles after leaving NCIS: New Orleans, opened up on the Tamron Hall Show while promoting the third season of Netflix’s You. When Tamron Hall asked about her decision to walk away from the show, Grant revealed:
According to Shalita Grant, NCIS: New Orleans was requiring her to wear the kinds of wigs for Percy’s different ponytails that resulted in damage on her hair and scalp. Already having a bald spot in Season 2 proves that the damage started early on in her time at NCIS: New Orleans, and fans of the series clearly weren’t exactly helping with their comments toward the end of her time on the show. Her performance as Sonja Percy in front of the camera didn’t indicate that anything was off, but something was very wrong for the actress in real life.
Shalita Grant went on to explain that the issues with her hair were just part of how she was being treated differently than her coworkers, and clearly had to deal with some isolation despite her place in the cast of an ensemble series. The actress says:
Shalita Grant’s comments about her time on NCIS: New Orleans shed light on her difficult experiences from before she was able to save herself by leaving the show behind. She was obviously treated unfairly based on what she now feels comfortable saying, and it seems that she has no regrets about her decision to leave what was then a major hit of a TV show. It has since become one of the NCIS series with the shortest runs before cancellation.
And she has certainly found new jobs since leaving NCIS: New Orleans. Shalita Grant may still be best known for her work on the first four seasons of the NCIS show, but she jumped from the CBS procedural to a very different kind of show with a role on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, then headed over to HBO Max for Search Party.
Most recently, Shalita Grant has appeared in Netflix’s hit drama You, which released its third season on October 15, and currently holds the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. She has thrived since making what was clearly a good decision for her to leave a bad situation, and you can find her on Netflix now with You.
