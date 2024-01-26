Former Voice Contestant Recalls 'Genuine, Sweet' Run-In She Had With Blake Shelton, And This Warms My Heart
Team Blake forever!
The Voice is about to embark upon its second season without Blake Shelton as a coach — with Reba McEntire returning alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper and first-timers Dan + Shay for Season 25 — but the cowboy’s imprint on the singing competition remains as strong as ever. Not only did Shelton serve on the panel for 23 seasons, he left a legacy of keeping in touch with his team members after they leave the show and continuing to help their music careers. Lana Scott from Season 21 confirmed as much when she recalled running into the country music legend, and his reaction just warms my heart.
Lana Scott made it to the Semifinals of The Voice Season 21, but her journey with her coach Blake Shelton didn’t end there. The artist told Country Now that she stayed in touch with the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer when she moved to Nashville after appearing on the NBC competition. Shelton even helped her book some shows at his bar Ole Red, where the two had a Voice reunion when he was there filming Barmageddon. Scott explained:
I’m sure none of The Voice coaches are under obligation to keep up with their team members after their respective seasons, especially with Blake Shelton having so many, so it’s really heart-warming to hear that he continued to give Lana Scott opportunities to play at his bar. And when they saw each other there, not only was the country star happy to see an old team member, he paused filming of Barmageddon — which he co-created with The Voice host Carson Daly — to spend a minute with her.
Lana Scott said she did not expect to maintain this kind of friendship with her coach, especially considering her appearance came toward the end of his run on The Voice, when he’d already begun to hint that he was leaving “sooner than later.” She told Country Now:
He certainly does have a lot going on, even without The Voice, so that makes it all the more meaningful that he continues to make time for up-and-coming singers. Lana Scott is still working hard for her career, too, and she said she’s grateful for the platform she was given, continuing:
That’s a winning attitude, with or without the help of a country music legend. We’re only a few weeks away from seeing what kind of talent will emerge from the Season 25 contestants, as The Voice is set to return at 8 p.m. ET Monday, February 26, on NBC. See what other premieres are also around the corner by checking out our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
