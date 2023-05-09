The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Revealed The ‘Incredible Thing’ She Learned From Blake Shelton Amid Brutal Playoff Eliminations
The cowboy is still inspiring his fellow coaches.
Spoiler alert! This story contains the results of The Voice Season 23 Playoffs, which concluded on May 8.
Blake Shelton essentially got the night off on the May 8 episode of The Voice, after his and Chance the Rapper’s teams competed in the first round of the Playoffs last week, brutally cutting their teams from five apiece to just two. Rather than stress about it being his final taped episode ever as a coach on The Voice, Shelton got to sit back and enjoy the show, as Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan’s teams took the stage ahead of next week’s live Semifinals. Lots of tears were shed, but Clarkson hoped her eliminated team members could find comfort in the “incredible thing” she learned from her longtime-rival Shelton.
The Voice changed up its format for Season 23 by doing away with the live aspect of the Playoffs. Rather than allowing America to help decide which three artists from each team moved forward to the Top 12, the coaches were each tasked with picking just two to advance, meaning the player pool went from 20 to 8 in just two weeks. It was an emotional undertaking for the American Idol champion, and she made Team Kelly a promise ahead of announcing her decision, saying:
Blake Shelton (or “Honky Tonk Frankenstein,” according to John Oliver) is known for a lot of things on The Voice, including feuding with Kelly Clarkson, trolling all of his fellow coaches (though Clarkson has been throwing some sick burns herself this season) and, possibly most importantly, winning. To the artists he mentors, however, he’s also known for staying in touch long after the cameras stop rolling.
The “Since U Been Gone” singer expressed her admiration for her colleague’s loyalty to his team members earlier in the season as well, encouraging country singer Grace West to join Team Blake as the final member of the cowboy’s final team because of his reputation for helping artists. Now it sounds like he’s inspired her to do the same.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Niall Horan also follows in the footsteps of his “new dad” Blake Shelton, as he has said it’s “so terrible” to send people home. He definitely had a tough decision in Monday’s playoffs, ultimately choosing teenagers Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles as his representatives in the Semifinals. Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, went with Holly Brand and D.Smooth.
Those four artists will join Team Blake’s Grace West and NOIVAS and Team Chance’s sister trio Sorelle and Ray Uriel, who were picked to advance in last week’s episode. America will finally get the chance to weigh in, when The Voice returns to NBC at 8 p.m. ET Monday, May 15, in an episode that will feature live voting and same-night results. In the meantime, be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see when your favorite summer shows are premiering.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
