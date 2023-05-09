The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Revealed The ‘Incredible Thing’ She Learned From Blake Shelton Amid Brutal Playoff Eliminations

Spoiler alert! This story contains the results of The Voice Season 23 Playoffs, which concluded on May 8.

Blake Shelton essentially got the night off on the May 8 episode of The Voice, after his and Chance the Rapper’s teams competed in the first round of the Playoffs last week, brutally cutting their teams from five apiece to just two. Rather than stress about it being his final taped episode ever as a coach on The Voice , Shelton got to sit back and enjoy the show, as Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan’s teams took the stage ahead of next week’s live Semifinals. Lots of tears were shed, but Clarkson hoped her eliminated team members could find comfort in the “incredible thing” she learned from her longtime-rival Shelton .

The Voice changed up its format for Season 23 by doing away with the live aspect of the Playoffs. Rather than allowing America to help decide which three artists from each team moved forward to the Top 12, the coaches were each tasked with picking just two to advance, meaning the player pool went from 20 to 8 in just two weeks. It was an emotional undertaking for the American Idol champion , and she made Team Kelly a promise ahead of announcing her decision, saying:

I’m very proud that I got all of you on my team. Also, this is not the end. I will support you in every way I can after this show, no matter your dream. And I will say, ‘cause this is Shelton’s last season, I learned that from him. And well done, Blake. It’s an incredible thing. You will be missed.

Blake Shelton (or “Honky Tonk Frankenstein,” according to John Oliver ) is known for a lot of things on The Voice, including feuding with Kelly Clarkson , trolling all of his fellow coaches (though Clarkson has been throwing some sick burns herself this season) and, possibly most importantly, winning. To the artists he mentors, however, he’s also known for staying in touch long after the cameras stop rolling.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer expressed her admiration for her colleague’s loyalty to his team members earlier in the season as well, encouraging country singer Grace West to join Team Blake as the final member of the cowboy’s final team because of his reputation for helping artists. Now it sounds like he’s inspired her to do the same.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Niall Horan also follows in the footsteps of his “new dad” Blake Shelton , as he has said it’s “so terrible” to send people home . He definitely had a tough decision in Monday’s playoffs, ultimately choosing teenagers Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles as his representatives in the Semifinals. Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, went with Holly Brand and D.Smooth.