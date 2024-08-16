Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Reenacted Stephanie’s Viral Dance, And The Nostalgia Is Real

Thanks to streaming, classic sitcoms like Full House continue to be a big part of people’s lives. Arguably, it's one of the best shows streaming on Max. Plus, in addition to the retro TV theme song that still slaps, there are plenty of iconic and viral moments in the TGIF series. Now, thanks to the internet, Jodie Sweetin was able to recreate one of those viral moments.

In the Season 5 episode “Gotta Dance,” Stephanie decides to pursue dancing full time before ultimately realizing that it’s completely taken over her life and she’s missing out on everything and everyone. However, she does one last dance recital, and after purposely messing up the first time, she and her fellow dancers completely crush it while dancing to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men.

Then, in a new Instagram video from artist Mitchell Gerrard Johnson, he and Sweetin pulled out matching outfits nearly identical to the ones in Full House and recreated the legendary moment, check it out:

A post shared by Mitchell Gerrard Johnson ⚡️ (@mgjohns) A photo posted by on

Talk about nostalgia! I feel like I was transported back!

That “Mototownphilly” dance was already mesmerizing, and the fact that Sweetin and the rest of the dancers were just kids made it all the more impressive. From the start of the series, it was clear that Stephanie was a dancer, whether she was doing ballet or hip hop or anything else. It was only just a matter of time before the series had her putting all of her focus on the art, and it wasn’t so surprising that she wanted to take a step back due to the full commitment. Luckily, she still wanted to do that final number, and it’s a good thing she did.

It's been almost 33 years since that episode premiered, and it still remains a favorite among fans today, myself included. Seeing Jodie Sweetin recreating it, outfit and all, is perhaps one of the best things ever. She also proved that she’s still got, even after all these years. In the comments, she shared that she had the “BEST time” recreating the moves, and now I need more.

“Motownphilly” is not the only Stephanie dance that has been recreated. Fans will remember that a great Full House callback on Fuller House saw Jimmy Gibbler recreate the “Love Shack” dance from the telethon episode in Season 3, and it was as perfect and surprising as ever. Once again, the outfit made it even better. Now all I need recreated is Stephanie's portrayal of a swan from the first season for her ballet recital, and I'll be an even happier camper.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jodie Sweetin is continuing to relive her Full House days with her rewatch podcast, How Rude! Tanneritos, with Andrea Barber. They not only recall their days on the series while watching episodes, but they also bring on special guests, and it is full of nostalgia, just like this video was.

No matter how long it’s been, Full House is continuing to be iconic and loved by many, and I am forever grateful. Fans with a Max subscription can relive their favorite memories now.