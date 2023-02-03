The Full House Cast Is Set To Reunite After Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Clashed Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comments

Full House was a TV staple for kids growing up in the '90s, and the sitcom has proven its longevity, attracting new generations of fans through reruns and Candace Cameron Bure’s Netflix spinoff Fuller House. So it’s worthy of celebration that some of its cast will reunite at '90s Con in Connecticut. However, the March convention comes just months after Bure clashed with her TV sister Jodie Sweetin following the Great American Family star’s comments about keeping “traditional marriage” at the core of the network’s programming. Will tensions still be running high?

The DJ Tanner actress shared the good news on her Instagram , announcing that she and actress Jodie Sweetin — aka Stephanie Tanner — would be joined by Dave Coulier (“Uncle” Joey Gladstone) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibler) at 90s Con:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jodie Sweetin is an addition to this year’s attendees, as Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber appeared in 2022 with Scott Weinger, just two months after the tragic death of Full House patriarch Bob Saget . This year’s event falls months after another disturbance to the close-knit cast, as Sweetin spoke publicly in opposition to her TV sister’s comments about same-sex relationships being featured in holiday rom-coms.

Candace Cameron Bure came under fire in November for her comments about “traditional marriage,” with actresses like Holly Robinson Peete and Hilarie Burton calling her a “bigot.” JoJo Siwa also reignited her “rude” feud with the GAF star by saying that the intentional exclusion of LGBTQ+ stories in Christmas movies was hurtful to a whole community, prompting Jodie Sweetin and a number of other celebrities to support the Dance Moms alum. Sweetin also reposted one of fellow Hallmark actress Holly Robinson Peete’s Instagram Stories that discussed using the word “tradition” to justify discriminatory behavior.

Amid the backlash, Candace Cameron Bure reportedly unfollowed her TV sister on Instagram, and sources claimed she was upset that Jodie Sweetin made her disagreement public , rather than contacting her to talk it out one-on-one. It’s unknown whether that private conversation has happened in the past couple of months, but I guess we’ll see what happens when they reunite in Connecticut in March.

Danica McKellar, another GAF actor who jumped ship from Hallmark , is also scheduled to be at '90s Con with some of her co-stars from The Wonder Years. While she “ set the record straight ” regarding her own support for LGBTQ+ representation, she defended Candace Cameron Bure amid the “traditional marriage” brouhaha, saying her comments were misinterpreted .

In addition to the Full House and The Wonder Years gangs, '90s Con will feature stars from Clueless, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Saved by the Bell, All That, Hocus Pocus and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as members of the Backstreet Boys and ‘NSYNC (who are hopefully no longer sleeping in their cars ).