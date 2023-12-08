Jodie Sweetin Has An Idea For When The Full House Cast Should Do Another Series, And I Honestly Don't Hate It

It’s been three years since Fuller House came to an end on Netflix, and fans had to say goodbye to the Tanner family once again after the original Full House wrapped in 1995. It’s hard to not think about another potential reboot or revival of the TGIF series, especially since it is still loved to this day. There have been discussions, or at least ideas, of another show, and Jodie Sweetin has a pretty great idea of when the next one should be.

Sweetin opened up to Hollywood Life about how another Full House series “would never be the same” without on-screen dad Bob Saget, who died in 2022 at 65. She definitely does make a really good point, as Jon Stamos has shared that things haven't been the same for the cast since Saget died. Danny Tanner was and is America’s dad, but that doesn’t mean that another series won’t ever happen. The actress has some thoughts on when and what the next Full House show should be, which really would be the only appropriate one without Saget:

I will never say that I would never play Stephanie again. The door is always open, as we say, to playing Stephanie. I think we’d have to probably wait until you know, we were Golden Girls-aged.

This isn’t the first time that Jodie Sweetin has discussed a Golden Girls-esque series. In November 2022, the actress shared that a “Golden Girls version of Full House could happen.” It would likely still follow DJ, Kimmy, and Stephanie, only a lot older this time around. This would be fun for fans who have literally grown up with the series up and a good way to pay tribute to the original series they loved all those years ago.

Since Bob Saget is no longer around, it would definitely be hard to do another Full House show any time soon. Waiting years for another series that pays homage to Golden Girls could be the absolutely perfect scenario. Whether it really happens will remain to be seen for at least a few decades. However, it sounds like no matter what, Sweetin isn’t opposed to playing Stephanie Tanner again. It might just take a while.

The long wait for another Full House series could also be a good time to strengthen some relationships. Sweetin and on-screen sister Candace Cameron Bure had a public fallout after Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage” when she switched over to GAF from Hallmark. The two have had some reunions since then, appearing at ‘90s Con in Connecticut and Florida this year, seemingly burying the hatchet.

Hopefully, the Tanner family will return in some way, shape, or form in the future, be it a Golden Girls version of Full House or maybe even a reunion like Friends and Fresh Prince. It would be a nice way to pay tribute to Bob Saget, but that would also depend on how the rest of the cast feels about it. As of now, don’t expect the Tanners to return any time soon, but you can watch them on Full House with a Max subscription and Fuller House with a Netflix subscription.