This Fun Clip Of Matthew Perry Totally Rabble Rousing During An OG Jennifer Aniston Friends Interview Has Me Missing Him So Much

The world continues to remember and celebrate the life of Matthew Perry, who passed away at 54 in 2023. He was beloved by many, and there’s been a resurfacing of memorable moments from Friends that showcase his wit and charm. Among these unearthed clips is one involving Jennifer Aniston, who is continuously pranked by Perry while she tries to give an interview. It’s an adorable moment filled with laughter and love, and it makes me miss the Chandler Bing actor even more.

By the looks of it, the interview took place amid the early days of Friends. Jennifer Aniston was asked to chat about what it was like to work on the hit sitcom. She did her best to keep it professional but was constantly interrupted by Matthew Perry, who was walking in front of and behind her with big set pieces. Today, the moment serves as a keen highlight of Perry’s hilarious personality and the joy he brought to his colleagues. Check out the clip in the Instagram post:

This video, in particular, shows why the Odd Couple star is so unforgettable. While it may have been easy to get annoyed with a fellow actor interrupting an interview, his co-star can't help but just laugh. His creativity in derailing the conversation and the humor he adds to the moment is just too charming for anyone to be upset.

Fans would probably agree that the 17 Again alum infused Friends with the kind of cheeky energy glimpsed in the video, and it’s sweet to know that he maintained it off camera as well. As much joy as this clip brings, though, it's also a bittersweet reminder of an actor who has since passed on.

Via the post, fans also receive a glimpse of Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston’s closeness. She has been very vocal about her feelings towards pal's passing and has shared tributes to Perry from their Friends days together. Aniston who helped encouraged Perry to get sober years ago and was one of the last people to correspond with Perry before his death. Needless to say, their bond was strong.

It’s been over a year since Perry died, and his friends, family and fans are still mourning him. While his loss is still unfathomable in some ways, it’s great that those who loved him the most still have his work and legacy available to them at all times. These interview moments live on the Internet forever, offering a snippet of his infectious energy and unbreakable sense of humor he shared with the world. He is forever missed, and his body of work and joyful spirit will surely never be forgotten.

