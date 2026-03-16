Gabby Windey Explained Why She Missed The Bachelorette Reunion, And I Love What She Said About Taylor Frankie Paul
'Before the First Rose' special brought SO MANY former leads together!
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All eyes are on Taylor Frankie Paul right now — not only because The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 is underway (streaming with a Hulu subscription), but because the single mom is about to kick off her journey to find love on The Bachelorette. Before Season 22 hits the 2026 TV schedule, however, former Bachelorettes reunited to show their support, with a few notable exceptions. Gabby Windey explained why she missed the reunion, and she shared her thoughts on Paul as the franchise’s new lead.
It wasn’t that long ago that Gabby Windey was the co-lead of The Bachelorette along with Rachel Recchia in Season 19. Let’s just say the results were disastrous, but it apparently wasn’t any lingering trauma that kept Windey from The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose special that aired March 15. ET caught up with the Dancing with the Stars runner-up, who said:
There’s no question that Gabby Windey has blown up since her Bachelor/Bachelorette days — and hers is a rabbit hole definitely worth going down.Article continues below
She came out as queer and married comedian Robby Hoffman (who’s also on the rise with a recurring role on Hacks, one of the funniest comedy specials I’ve ever seen and currently appearing on Steve Carell’s HBO series Rooster). Gabby Windey also won The Traitors Season 3 and is now set to recur in the upcoming Netflix series The Body.
Between everything Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman have going on, it’s easy to see why she wasn’t able to fit The Bachelorette reunion in, but Windey still, of course, has an opinion about the upcoming season. She called Taylor Frankie Paul a “genius” choice as the new franchise lead and said:
As disappointing as it was to not see Gabby Windey amongst all of the familiar faces, it was impressive to see so many ex-Bachelorettes together in one place!
Attending The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose reunion were Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, DeAnna Pappas, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert-Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown, Tayshia Adams. Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson and Joan Vassos.
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Season 5 lead Jillian Harris also missed the big night, but she sent Taylor Frankie Paul a video message with some words of wisdom:
Jenn Tran of Season 21 also phoned in her words of support, saying:
Clare Crawley, one of Season 16’s leads, previously addressed her absence on Instagram Stories, saying it was a “hard pass” when producers asked her “to rehash things from six years ago.” Other than that, it was just Season 3’s Jen Chefft and Season 18’s Michelle Young who were MIA.
I love seeing so much support for the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s big crossover on The Bachelorette, and I can’t wait to tune in when Taylor Frankie Paul’s season premieres at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 22, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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