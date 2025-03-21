Traitors Fans Need To Go Down The Gabby Windey Rabbit Hole Like Me, Because It's Really Filling That Post-Season Itch

In just a few short years on the air, The Traitors has quickly become one of the best reality shows of all time. Available for those with a Peacock subscription, the reality competition show is equal parts camp and drama. And while we're all obsessed with host Alan Cumming's accent, I've got to say that the breakout star in Season 3 was The Bachelor's Gabby Windey. I've been going down a rabbit hole of her content, and I really think it's the perfect post-finale balm for the soul.

When I saw the cast of The Traitors Season 3, Gabby's was not a name I was familiar with. I don't watch The Bachelor or Dancing With The Stars, but I quickly fell in love with the sound bite machine thanks to her hilarious commentary throughout The Traitors. And once I started seeing viral clips from her podcast Long Winded, she became my favorite player of the season. I mean, Windey did press talking about not getting paid for winning the show yet. How can I not love her?

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock is the home of The Traitors US, as well as the international seasons. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The Gabby rabbit hole is very real, and it's where I currently live. She went viral as the season aired for one of her hilarious Long Winded rants, where she admonished professional engagements happening after 3pm. A fan account in Instagram adds funny text to Gabby's words, and you can see the clip in question below:

A post shared by Gabby is my muse 🥹 (@gabbyxhopecore) A photo posted by on

Upon listening to the podcast myself, this really is just how Gabby talks. While she sometimes have a guest (such as a recent episode with The Traitors' Carolyn Wiger), mostly the reality TV personality and former nurse just goes on long diatribes for 40 minutes or so. These Long Winded rants are honestly impressive, and while they're funny they show what a deep understanding Windey has of queer theory, politics, and more. And the way she weaves them together while speaking uninterrupted shows what an actual poet this queen is.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

While the post-Traitors Season 3 finale blues are real, Gabby's content is really getting me through. It feels like an epilogue of sorts, where I'm able to go back and binge her podcast and see what she said about the game.

Then there's her aforementioned podcast, which is truly the gift that keeps giving. Episodes are fairly short, so they go down real easy. And each one offers some hilarious insights from the Bachelor alum, check out another funny clip below:

A post shared by Gabby is my muse 🥹 (@gabbyxhopecore) A photo posted by on

I'm sorry, but this woman is going down in the Traitors hall of fame for me. Unfortunately, she had to share her winnings with the other three Faithful, so it wasn't as big of a payday for her as other winners. So maybe she can be convinced to return to the game on day on an All-Stars season. Hey, I can dream!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of the versions of The Traitors are streaming now on Peacock. Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait a year until the US version returns. So we'll have to wait till after the 2025 TV premiere list to get new episodes.