GAC's Jen Lilley And More Support Candace Cameron Bure After She And JoJo Siwa Connect Over 'Rudest Celeb' Comments

There’s been an ongoing saga between Full House star Candace Cameron Bure and Dance Moms’ JoJo Siwa. The latter has grown extremely popular on social media in recent years, and a viral TikTok recently showed that she felt Bure was “The Rudest Celebrity” she’d ever met. However, apparently she didn’t think the video would go viral, as she and Bure connected after the incident, with the older actress explaining the backstory behind the video. She’s now also received support from her new GAC Family co-stars, including Jen Lilley, along with a slew of other celebrities.

Candace Cameron Bure’s brand new GAC Family has been supportive in the past, and after she shared her side of this TikTok story, Jen Lilley was one of the first women to reach out, simply telling her network pal, “I love you.” Her former Hallmark co-star Alexa PenaVega also called her “a class act.”

Hallmark's Jill Wagner, who recently announced her own Christmas film at GAC Family, also spoke out about being glad the two former Dancing with the Stars competitors had a chance to talk.

You are all love Candace Cameron Bure. No one is perfect and to be reduced to a single moment in one’s life is never fair . I’m glad you guys had a chat and all is well.

Those who know the actress super well also came to her defense. Bure’s fitness instructor Kira Stokes – who often is the mind behind the star’s frequent workout videos – also shared nothing but kind words for her client.

ALWAYS a class act my friend. And the most kind❤️. Neither fact could or should ever be up for debate.

And Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo also weighed in with a lighthearted joke that also makes it clear she does not feel Bure is remotely mean-spirited. Of course it's worth noting that Bure has been a champion of keeping Saget's legacy alive after his tragic passing earlier this year. She even created sweatshirts to remember Bob Saget and to help raise money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which he had championed while he was alive.

Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? 😂😂 (jk you’re the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea..if that’s how the kids say it these days)

Other celebrities personally seemed to identify with this story, which is a classic case of a story going viral on the internet in snippet form without any sort of nuance. Tori Spelling called Bure “her spirit animal,” before going on to explain:

You are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying 😭 watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo

Most people know full and well that sometimes things aren’t as they seem on the Internet, but that doesn't usually stop stories like these from going viral. In this case, Candance Cameron Bure said she reached out to JoJo Siwa after the video went all over the interwebs. Siwa said she hadn’t thought it would be “a big deal,” but Bure asserted herself and noted, “it was a big deal.”

The two got to talking and the younger social media personality admitted that one time when she was a kid on the red carpet at a Fuller House premiere, she had felt that Bure had not been kind to her. Now that she's done more red carpets as an adult, JoJo Siwa allegedly gets how busy it can get. Yet it still stood out as the rudest time she's been treated on a red carpet, which prompted the TikTok that went viral.

It's been a complicated few days to explain a viral TikTok which lasts a sum total of six seconds, but it sounds like the two stars are on the same page now. Plus, even if Candace Cameron Bure made a lasting impression on Siwa in a not-so-great way, it seems clear she's done the opposite for many of the other people involved in her life.