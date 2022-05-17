On Bob Saget's Birthday, Candace Cameron Bure And His Widow Kelly Rizzo Pay Loving Tribute To The Late Star

It’s been over four months since the world lost Bob Saget, who died at the age of 65 while in the midst of a stand-up comedy tour. In the aftermath of his sudden passing, many have paid tribute to the beloved former host and TV dad. None have been more affected by his death, however, than his family and Full House co-stars. Today would’ve been Saget’s 66th birthday, and his widow, Kelly Rizzo, and former co-star Candace Cameron Bure marked the occasion by penning sweet tributes to him.

Since Bob Saget’s passing, Candace Cameron Bure has honored her father figure in a number of loving ways. In one instance, she shared a series of images (which are sure to get anyone emotional). She also dropped in a snapshot of their Full House family, a post that was met with support from her Hallmark colleagues . For his birthday, Cameron Bure posted a black and white photo of the comedian to Instagram and, in the caption, she got honest about the void that he’s left in her life:

Many people probably understand what it’s like to commemorate the birth date of someone who’s since passed on. Despite it being difficult for the veteran actress, it’s heartwarming to see that she’s choosing to celebrate her co-star in his absence. And the tribute from the late star’s wife is also incredibly moving.

Kelly Rizzo signified the day by posting a series of photos and videos from a trip she and Bob Saget took to Mexico in 2021. In her caption, Rizzo explained that since her and her hubby’s birthdays are only two days apart, they’d celebrate by taking an annual trip. She later reflected on her late husband and spoke to the impact he continues to have:

You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you.

Kelly Rizzo previously said that she wasn’t trying to feel “robbed of time” following the comedian’s death, and her post seems to indicate that she’s holding onto that mindset. The two certainly lived an exciting life together, as Rizzo has reflected on their fun vacations together. All the while, she’s also shared “incredibly grateful” messages with the fans. You can check out her birthday tribute down below:

Kelly Rizzo, Candace Cameron Bure and the rest of Bob Saget’s family and friends are certainly doing a wonderful job of keeping his memory alive. While his death is far from easy for them, their various experiences with him appear to provide them comfort. On that note, let’s raise our glasses to the comedian who endeared himself to so many with his hilariously raunchy jokes and incredibly warm presence.