Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Brought Back Another Young Sheldon Character, And Announced The Biggest Cameo Is Still To Come
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Diet Crap." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues to bring back Young Sheldon actors for the spinoff series, as Season 1 resumed as part of the 2025 TV schedule. This week's character return was noteworthy, though I think it'll be overshadowed by the huge news about a cameo that's still on the way.
"Diet Crap" featured Mandy attempting to becomes a sales rep for diet supplements, and her early struggles led to some tension with Georgie. Rather than let the fight stew and become yet another one of the reasons this marriage won't last, he went to the bookstore for help and ran into a familiar face Young Sheldon fans will recognize.
Georgie Ran Into His Old School Librarian At The Book Store
Fire up Young Sheldon with a Netflix subscription, and it won't take long to find an interaction between Sheldon Cooper and Sheryl Hutchins. The high school librarian was surprisingly also familiar with Georgie, who was shocked to see her working in a local store rather than at the school. Hutchins was equally surprised to hear that Georgie was married until she heard he had a kid and correctly assumed he "knocked her up."
Hutchins was able to give Georgie a copy of Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus, noting she's read it quite a few times. Of course, she also said that she's still single after all this time, so maybe he shouldn't have been taking her advice for book recommendations for his fight with Mandy.
George Sr. Will Appear in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
As cool as it was to see the school librarian from Young Sheldon, it was announced earlier in the day that we finally know when George Sr. will appear in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The return comes from a panel on the series reported on by TVLine, in which EP Steve Holland explained how Lance Barber's character, who passed in the previous series, will return in the spinoff:
We have no idea which episode George Sr. will appear in, but we know the episode is on the way. Steve Molaro previewed the reunion on his Instagram page, with a screen showing father and son sitting down at a table in the Cooper family home:
The return of George Sr. is coming on the heels of news that Mandy will openly question the strength of her marriage with Georgie in an upcoming episode. While I'm not sure there's anything the patriarch can do to help his son save his marriage, considering we know it won't work out, maybe he'll have some other words of wisdom to help him better cope with caring for his mother and sister. Whatever happens, I can't wait to see it.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is back on CBS and airs new episodes on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Get hyped for the return of George Sr., and cross those fingers that this means it won't be long before we see Iain Armitage back as Sheldon.
