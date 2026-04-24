Georgie & Mandy's Upcoming Episode About George Sr. Looks Really Heavy, And I'm Not Ready

George Sr.'s death will factor into another episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on April 30th. After a bizarre appearance in Season 1 when he was a zombie in his son's sickness-induced nightmare, this episode looks like it'll be much heavier as Georgie pays respects to his father on the anniversary of his death.

The CBS sitcom's run on the 2026 TV schedule has delivered some big twists for Mandy, such as having her leave her old job. Now, it's Georgie's turn for a heavy moment, as a plan to honor his dad may go sideways thanks to his biggest rival.

(Image credit: CBS)

Georgie Has A Plan To Honor George Sr. On The First Anniversary Of His Death

Georgie wants to do something big to honor his father on the anniversary of his death, and it sounds like he's found the perfect way to do so. We don't know exactly what that will be, but based on the title "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What," I'm guessing that he wants to purchase Medford High School a new scoreboard. This would be a great homage to George Sr., who was a football coach for the high school for many years.

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We received word that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will bring back Lance Barber as George Sr. during the 2026 TV schedule. While I'm still bummed to see that Iain Armitage likely won't appear as Sheldon Cooper, I am happy to see the episode features a lot of supporting cast members like Doc Farrow (Coach Wilkins) and Rex Linn (Principal Petersen) from Young Sheldon.

(Image credit: Troy Harvey/CBS)

Georgie's Biggest Rival May Do The Unthinkable

Unfortunately, it looks like there's some nastiness on the way, as Fred Fagenbacher might try to do the unthinkable in besmirching Georgie's tribute to his father. Take a look at the synopsis for the episode:

Georgie and Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher) go head-to-head when Fagenbacher tries to sabotage Georgie’s attempt to honor his dad.

Fagenbacher and Georgie's feud over who has the superior tire chain in Medford has gotten particularly nasty, with Fagenbacher recently running an ad that slyly referenced Mandy's controversy after saying God was a woman. Now, it seems he's invested in ruining Georgie's attempt to honor his dad, which feels like a step way too far.

As for what he may try to do, we know that Fagenbacher has deeper pockets than Georgie. My guess is that he may try to fund the scoreboard and ensure that his own business name is on the board rather than McAllister Tire & Auto. Whatever happens, we can see that it upsets Mary Cooper enough that she goes to Fagenbacher's office to confront him about it directly. I don't blame her, because I'm not sure how I'd react if a rival got in the way of my tribute to a family member who passed.

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I'm eager to see how this episode plays out, as sad as it may be, and will be watching when it arrives on CBS on Thursday, April 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'll have tissues on hand, and have my fingers crossed for a happy ending to this heavy episode.