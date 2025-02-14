Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Keeps Introducing More Reasons They Might Split, But One Thing Continues To Pleasantly Surprise Me

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage's latest episode, "A House Divided." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Another week of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has passed, and we can add yet another reason why these two shouldn't be married to the list. It's a grim tally to keep, if not necessary, considering The Big Bang Theory and the show's title suggests their union will not last. Despite that, there is one way the CBS sitcom has surprised me, despite knowing Georgie and Mandy may not last.

While I hoped things would get easier on Georgie and Mandy in the winter return, the 2025 TV schedule has thrown even more problems their way. The latest episode featured a ton of family drama, but I'm happy to say I was pleasantly surprised at how it all worked out in the end.

Mary And Audrey's Feud Created Yet Another Reason For Georgie And Mandy To Split

Just when it seemed that Georgie had won his mother-in-law Audrey over, the matriarch of the McAllisters started a feud with his mother, Mary Cooper. Audrey took offense to the fact Mary snuck a photo of herself into CeeCee's baby book, and when she later went to admit she overreacted, she managed to offend Mary more by expressing her empathy for her over George Sr.'s death. Mary did not want Audrey's pity, and the latter took offense to the fact that Georgie's mother wouldn't just accept the apology and move on.

The feud drove a wedge between Georgie and Mandy, though surprisingly, it was because they sided with each other's mothers. It became heated enough that Georgie had to spend the night on the couch and interrupt his brother-in-law Conner's time watching his good friend Jay Leno.

Thanks to a pep talk from Pastor Jeff and a contract drafted by Georgie and Mandy, Audrey and Mary were able to call a truce. I'm not sure they've completely buried the hatchet, but the couple ensured they'll have some relative peace between their mothers for the time being.

The Characters Continually Find Ways To Fix Marital Problems, Even When It Seems Bad

For a couple presumably doomed to fail, it's commendable just how good Georgie and Mandy are at talking out and working through their problems. I was worried when the latter first directly questioned the strength of their marriage, and yet once again, they found a way to persevere and work through an incredibly difficult situation.

The downside is that this is only going to make when these two finally split all the more devastating. In just one season, I've seen Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage tackle so many common issues that occur in marriage that it's a shame to think there will be a point where it all just becomes too much. That said, maybe the fact they're sprinting through almost every marital issue one can have so soon after marriage is a sign this union was never meant to be, and they might find happiness elsewhere.

Catch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 1 continues to surprise on a weekly basis, so anyone who still has yet to catch up in the new year should certainly do so.