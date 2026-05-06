How Does The New Draco Malfoy Feel About HBO Dropping That First Footage? One Thing He's 'Glad' About

It's already been a month since the trailer was released for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and many seem amped for the series arrival on the 2026 TV schedule come Christmas. The cast seems to approve of it as well, as the new actor for Draco Malfoy shared he's "glad" it didn't show too much.

Lox Pratt, who plays Harry Potter's Slytherin rival Draco Malfoy in the series, recently talked to Variety about his blossoming career in Hollywood. The actor, whose Lord of the Flies series is also currently available with a Netflix subscription, shared his appreciation for the trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and its restraint:

I’m glad they kept it quite minimal, and it wasn’t too exposing. And I’m glad it was very quick-as-a-flash. I’m excited for people to see it because he’s so different to how Draco was in the films.

I'm interested to see how Lox Pratt's Draco will be different, as I thought Tom Felton's Draco Malfoy was a solid representation of the character. That said, I'm all open to seeing another interpretation, rather than someone who tries to mirror the performance of the first to do it.

Article continues below

More On Harry Potter (Image credit: Warner Bros.) The Story Behind Why Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Have Green Eyes In The Harry Potter Movies

I guess I never thought about it at the time, but Pratt is right that we don't see a ton of the series in that trailer. We barely see any scenes of the children spending time in the classroom, and most of what is shown is from the start of the book. The first thirty seconds of the trailer take place exclusively at his aunt and uncle's home on Privet Drive, so it's fair to say there's a lot we haven't seen!

For example, we didn't get to see Gringotts Wizarding Bank yet, or any of the magical creatures that appear in the movie. I can imagine the series' length will allow us to see even some things that the movies never allotted the time for, though I don't think that'll really show until we get to the latter books in the series. Hopefully by then they will find a more entertaining way to cover the Tri-Wizard Tournament.

One thing I'm really crossing my fingers for is that the series will work in the ghost Peeves, whom director Chris Columbus admitted he was upset he didn't include. Honestly, there's a litany of more minor storylines involving the ghosts of Hogwarts that the movies largely ignored. With more time to highlight those arcs, I'll be curious to see if we'll be seeing Peeves when I tune in with my HBO Max subscription.

As mentioned, readers can watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when it makes its big debut on Christmas Day on HBO and HBO Max. Gear up to go to Hogwarts once again this holiday season, and be prepared for a fresh look at The Boy Who Lived.