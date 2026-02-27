I Love How Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Touched On A Real-Life Fear Of Mine With Jim’s New Hobby

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode caclled "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returned to the 2026 TV schedule, and as promised, Jim McAllister went back to work at the tire shop. While we knew that was happening going in, we knew nothing about Jim's new hobby, and how it ultimately spun into an experience that would be any hobbyist's worst nightmare.

I always thought the worst thing that could happen to Jim is his relationship with Georgie goes south and ultimately factors into his split from Mandy. It turns out I was wrong, and thanks to his retirement, Jim is now accused of being a neighborhood prowler.

Jim Picked Up Bird Watching, And Was Accused Of Being A Pervert

Audrey was desperate to get Jim out of the house so she could relax on her own, and found him a book about bird watching so he could pick it up as a hobby. Jim actually discovered he enjoyed it quite a bit, and set out on a walk around the neighborhood with binoculars to see what all he could find.

Jim returned later pretty happy about his finds, and after he went in the other room, there was a knock at the door. It was an officer, who warned Mandy there'd been reports about a "pervert" with binoculars wandering the neighborhood, which she found hilarious. Unfortunately, Jim was trying to spot a bird on a window sill, and was mistaken for a pervert.

As A Birder, This Is My Worst Nightmare

I'm a "Birder," which is what we now call bird watching in the community, as to get away from the stigma of the hobby being exclusively made up of the elderly. Younger people are birding all the time, but an unfortunate consesquence is people look at you funny when you're wandering a neighborhood with binoculars.

More On The Traitors Doing An All-Stars Traitors Season Right Now Would Be A Mistake. I Have A Better Idea

Maybe I'm just too in my head about it, kind of like how Georgie is when it comes to Mandy's boss Scott having feelings for her. Or people just aren't used to seeing younger people out looking for birds in public? I wasn't birding in the '90s, so I can't speak to whether Jim taking up the hobby on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is accurate or not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All that being said, props to the CBS sitcom for bringing bird watching into the series, if only as a joke. Between this and the Dr. Demento cameo, I feel very seen by the CBS comedy, and dare I say, realizing I may be the target demo for this show. Now, if they could just go ahead and get to work on more celebrity cameos, so I can continue to see more of my favorites like Dolly Parton and others.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is back, so catch up on it over on Paramount+! Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Catch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I do hope we see Jim stick with bird watching, even if he had a bad experience his first time getting out there.