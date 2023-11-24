The Golden Bachelor Spoilers: Who Does Gerry Turner Choose, And Are They Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the rumored ending of The Golden Bachelor ahead of its season finale. Consider yourself warned.

Even people who don’t consider themselves part of Bachelor Nation have become enamored with The Golden Bachelor and the representation it gives to people in their golden years. Falling in love doesn’t have an age limit, as proven by the phenomenal contestants of the first season of the newest ABC dating series spinoff. Gerry Turner’s journey actually filmed back in August, so while we’ve been obsessing over this feisty group of seniors, the 72-year-old from Indiana has presumably already settled down with one of them — and now we know who that woman is rumored to be.

After Hometown dates a few weeks ago — when Gerry Turner made a big snafu by telling multiple women he was in love with them — we witnessed Faith Martin’s shocking elimination , leaving just Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. So who did Gerry choose to live out the rest of his days with? According to Reality Steve:

Theresa Nist — who went on the first one-on-one date of the season, where they bonded over burgers, shakes and similar trauma — is reportedly the woman who will accept Gerry Turner’s final rose and become the spinoff’s first-ever winner. Reality Steve confirmed that Gerry did, in fact, pop the question, and the two are still together three months after filming. On his Daily Roundup podcast , Reality Steve reported:

Gerry got engaged to Theresa. They are still engaged, and we’ll see what happens with their lives. You know, Theresa is from New Jersey. Gerry loves his life in Indiana. So we’ll find out on November 30 when they’re live on the couch exactly what their plans are, what they’ve been up to these last couple months. But Gerry is engaged to Theresa.

Distance does seem like it might be an issue, with both Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist having families and established lives in their respective hometowns, but Gerry was optimistic that he would be able to make it work with the right woman. Incidentally, he would have had the same problem had he chosen the other one of his final two contestants , as Leslie Fhima is from Minnesota.

Many fans will likely be shocked to find out Theresa Nist was the final pick, particularly after Gerry Turner and Leslie Fhima seemed to have some strong chemistry during Fantasy Suites. Gerry was tickled by Leslie's 69 joke and said multiple times that he was in love with her, though he’s admitted post-filming that he probably got caught up in the moment, and the love he felt for multiple women “probably wasn’t genuine.”

That’s going to make for a pretty dramatic season finale, as it seems Leslie Fhima is about to get blind-sided by the man who told her in the Fantasy Suites that he thought she was “the one.” It’s pretty easy to see why Jesse Palmer warned Bachelor Nation that this was the most heart-wrenching thing he’s seen as host of the franchise.