The Bachelorette Fans Express Frustration Over Jesse Palmer’s Dramatic Finale Warning

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the September 5 and 6 episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19, so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up!

The two-lead season of The Bachelorette has certainly turned out to be different from its predecessors, for better or for worse. The drama continued on Night 2 of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Fantasy Suite dates, which saw Windey left with just one suitor and Recchia’s character being called into question by one of her three remaining guys. But possibly the most unexpected moment of the night came with 4 minutes left of the broadcast, when, after a commercial break, viewers were met by Jesse Palmer, standing in a dark and empty studio and issuing a stark and ridiculous warning about the two-part finale that is to come.

Bachelor Nation fans did not want to see such hype-mongering from Jesse Palmer, however, and with a whole week to go before Part 1 of the Season 19 finale, many were left wondering why the show chose not to return to Rachel Recchia’s tense conversation with Zach Shallcross, and instead went with Bachelorette's host stomping on the brakes in order to dole out this seemingly overdramatic warning:

Things have just been so emotional, they’ve been so dramatic for both Gabby and Rachel that we felt it was right to take a moment and to prepare ourselves for the shocking events that are about to take place — events that are going to change both Rachel’s and Gabby’s lives … forever. So next week, we’ll all watch the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history.

The host went on to say we will bear witness to the “crazy controversy,” and we apparently needed these last few minutes to “take some time and get yourselves ready and prepare yourselves” — a redundant warning that some Twitter users thought was a bit much, considering there are still multiple hours yet to come this season:

Jesse Palmer: “Get ready for the most shocking five hour season finale that’s two episodes long and spread across two weeks.”All of us, tired:#thebachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/wSSzYz8ZmqSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Many fans were also weary of Jesse Palmer’s teasing repeatedly that both bachelorettes’ lives will be changed forever. While this should be a fairly safe claim, given that the goal is for both women to get engaged in the finale, the host made a similar promise during the “Men Tell All” episode, claiming that Bachelor Nation’s lives would be changed forever, before giving free cruises to the members of the studio audience. Fans like this one are just over it:

First, we were told we'd be given "life-changing news" only for it to be a free cruise for the MTA audience ... and now we have Jesse addressing us with a segment that seems more like he's about to tell us a national tragedy just occurred ... I mean ... what?? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QJ3WM7DDn0September 7, 2022 See more

Every season, the show teases that particular finale will be the “most dramatic ever,” to the point that it’s become a joke to long-time viewers. Jesse Palmer’s overlong warning seemed to up the ante, perhaps in hopes that we’ll buy what he’s selling. But considering this Twitter user unimpressed:

Jesse Palmer: this will be the most shocking and dramatic season finale ever Me: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Fvp7MJ2q8xSeptember 7, 2022 See more

It was also the manner in which Jesse Palmer addressed Bachelor Nation that got to some people. There was definitely something “very special episode” about seeing the former bachelor addressing us unexpectedly from the empty set, and with such a no-nonsense approach.

Why is Jesse Palmer in a darkened studio like the end of a very special episode in 1993 and he's going to tell me to say nope to dope #wyatr #TheBachelorette @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrinSeptember 7, 2022 See more