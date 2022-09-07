The Bachelorette Fans Express Frustration Over Jesse Palmer’s Dramatic Finale Warning

By Heidi Venable
published

The host really upped the ante on the 'most shocking finale' promise.

Jesse Palmer on The Bachelorette.
(Image credit: ABC)

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the September 5 and 6 episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19, so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up!

The two-lead season of The Bachelorette has certainly turned out to be different from its predecessors, for better or for worse. The drama continued on Night 2 of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Fantasy Suite dates, which saw Windey left with just one suitor and Recchia’s character being called into question by one of her three remaining guys. But possibly the most unexpected moment of the night came with 4 minutes left of the broadcast, when, after a commercial break, viewers were met by Jesse Palmer, standing in a dark and empty studio and issuing a stark and ridiculous warning about the two-part finale that is to come.

Bachelor Nation fans did not want to see such hype-mongering from Jesse Palmer, however, and with a whole week to go before Part 1 of the Season 19 finale, many were left wondering why the show chose not to return to Rachel Recchia’s tense conversation with Zach Shallcross, and instead went with Bachelorette's host stomping on the brakes in order to dole out this seemingly overdramatic warning:

Things have just been so emotional, they’ve been so dramatic for both Gabby and Rachel that we felt it was right to take a moment and to prepare ourselves for the shocking events that are about to take place — events that are going to change both Rachel’s and Gabby’s lives … forever. So next week, we’ll all watch the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history.

The host went on to say we will bear witness to the “crazy controversy,” and we apparently needed these last few minutes to “take some time and get yourselves ready and prepare yourselves” — a redundant warning that some Twitter users thought was a bit much, considering there are still multiple hours yet to come this season:  

See more

Many fans were also weary of Jesse Palmer’s teasing repeatedly that both bachelorettes’ lives will be changed forever. While this should be a fairly safe claim, given that the goal is for both women to get engaged in the finale, the host made a similar promise during the “Men Tell All” episode, claiming that Bachelor Nation’s lives would be changed forever, before giving free cruises to the members of the studio audience. Fans like this one are just over it: 

See more

Every season, the show teases that particular finale will be the “most dramatic ever,” to the point that it’s become a joke to long-time viewers. Jesse Palmer’s overlong warning seemed to up the ante, perhaps in hopes that we’ll buy what he’s selling. But considering this Twitter user unimpressed: 

See more

It was also the manner in which Jesse Palmer addressed Bachelor Nation that got to some people. There was definitely something “very special episode” about seeing the former bachelor addressing us unexpectedly from the empty set, and with such a no-nonsense approach. 

See more

Whether The Bachelorette delivers on Jesse Palmer’s promise of “the most shocking finale of all time” remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like Bachelor Nation fans are getting frustrated with the “oversell and underdeliver” strategy. Tune in to see how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season ends when The Bachelorette returns next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Also be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.  

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.