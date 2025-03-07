Ghosts Brought Back A High Potential Actor As That Hilarious Stripper, And His Plot Twist Makes Me So Excited

The ghosts' favorite stripper is back!

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Özdil in High Potential.
(Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 15 – “The Bachelorette Party” – are ahead! If you miss any new episodes, you can stream them the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription.

The last time Deniz Akdeniz’s stripper Chris showed up in Ghosts, High Potential, the show he’s now a regular on, hadn’t premiered yet. However, these days, thanks to the ABC hit that concluded on the 2025 TV schedule earlier this year, many of us likely now know the actor first as Oz, the lovable detective who works with Kaitlin Olson's Morgan. So, you can imagine my surprise when I realized this week that Oz is also Chris, the stripper. However, now I’ll never forget it, thanks to a wild plot twist involving his character!

Dancing his way into his third episode, Akdeniz returned to Ghosts this week to play Chris, the stripper who is hired to perform for a bachelorette party Sam is helping host at the manor. However, things go very wrong at the end when he attempts to skydive into his performance.

Chris, sadly, died at the end of the episode after crashing into Jay’s restaurant, which hasn’t been open for very long. And don’t get me wrong, it’s sad he’s dead. However, now he’s a ghost, and that’s exciting!

Pictured (L-R): Rose McIver as Samantha and Deniz Akdeniz as Chris sitting on a couch facing each other.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

First of all, as a fan of both High Potential and Ghosts, I love this for Akdeniz. Oz is such a fun character, and I’ve grown quite fond of the actor because of him. So, when he appeared on the CBS sitcom again, I was extra thrilled.

Secondly, and more importantly, if he’s a ghost, that means he’s stuck on the property. This doesn’t mean he’ll be a regular. Considering High Potential was renewed for Season 2, I highly doubt he’ll be on the CBS comedy all the time. However, it does mean the probability of him returning is high – especially since Ghosts was renewed for two more seasons.

Read More About Ghosts

(L-R): Richie Moriarty as Pete smiling, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty laughing while looking at Pete, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis looking at Isaac in shock, Rose McIver as Samantha smiling at her laptop and Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac looking moritfied.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Following Ghosts’ Two-Season Renewal, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock And More Reacted: 'I Am Bawling So Hard Right Now'

I love that for him, too, because Akdeniz is such a funny actor, and his take on Chris is hilarious. Just think back on Season 3, Episode 7, when he appeared for the first time and stripped for Isaac (even though he couldn’t see the ghost), and then imagine how hilarious it will be if this new spirit could actually see and speak to Brandon Scott Jones’s solider.

Hopefully, that dream will become a reality next week, considering Chris only became a ghost in the final moments of Episode 15.

As is frequently the case with Ghosts, so many questions popped into my head about this development. What will Chris’ ghost power be? How will he interact with Isaac, a guy who clearly has the hots for him? How will he feel about the dance he unknowingly gave the ghosts last season? He died wearing a parachute. Will that mean anything? Are those pants uncomfortable? Will he and Trevor be bros? And the list goes on, which is exhilarating because it makes it so I can’t wait to see more of this silly mustachioed character.

While I love the core cast of Ghosts with all my heart, the quirky group of other spirits who appear from time to time make me laugh just as much. They add a new flavor to the mansion, and it’s always fun to see how our regular ghosts interact with the ones who aren’t part of the core gang.

Plus, Chris is just a genuinely fun character, and because I’ve watched High Potential with a Hulu subscription, I have even more affection for him because the man behind Oz plays him.

So, bring on Chris the stripper! Just because he's dead doesn't mean he's given his last dance.

