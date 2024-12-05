Ghosts Just Cast A Character That I've Been Dying To See, And They're Gonna Seriously Shake Things Up In Season 4

Throughout Ghosts Season 4 , so many fun actors have been added to the cast to play important guest roles that shake up the vibe at Woodstone Manor. From adding Mary Holland as the Puritan Ghost Patience to casting Jay’s parents (who we’ll see soon) and Sam’s dad, we’ve gotten to know some very important people who were involved in our main characters’ lives. Now, we’re getting the introduction of a character I’ve been dying to see on this show, Alexander Hamilton, and I really think Nat Faxon could shake things up – especially for Isaac – through this role.

Nat Faxon Has Been Cast As Alexander Hamilton In Ghosts

As Ghosts approaches its mid-season finale on the 2024 TV schedule , CBS has announced an exciting development about the second half of the season. This thrilling news is that Nat Faxon is joining the Ghosts cast as Alexander Hamilton.

A specific episode for Faxon’s debut as the founding father and Isaac’s rival was not revealed. However, it was noted that he’ll appear as Hamilton during one of Ghosts’ early episodes on the 2025 TV schedule .

For those who might not know, the Loot star is a wonderful comedic actor known for his roles in the Apple TV+ comedy, shows like The Conners and Mulligan and films like The Way Way Back. So, he’s a welcome and exciting addition to the Ghosts ensemble, and I’m especially excited to see him interacting with Brandon Scott Jones’ Revolutionary War soldier.

Why Showing Alexander Hamilton Could Really Shake Up Isaac’s Story Specifically

As you likely know, Isaac loves to boast about his rivalry with Alexander Hamilton, and in the afterlife, he’s obsessed with talking about it. However, we’ve never heard the founding father’s side of the story.

So, getting to see Hamilton – likely in a flashback, since we know he didn't die at Woodstone – will allow us to learn about his relationship with Isaac from a new perspective.

The musical Hamilton depicts the guy as cocky and very self-assured, and history points to that too. However, Faxon’s previous roles have been quirky and a bit quieter. So, what if the actor plays the founding father in a totally new way, one that would arguably show that Isaac’s rivalry was one-sided?

However, I’d also love to see a new side of the actor too, and it’d be hilarious to watch him play a soldier who is cool, cocky and maybe even unaware of Isaac’s passionate rivalry with him.

Overall, I want Hamilton to flip what we know about his relationship with Isaac on its head. A big part of Isaac's personality is his apparent relationship with the man Faxon will play, so having him actually show up somehow will 100% shake up our understanding of Brandon Scott Jones’ character’s backstory.