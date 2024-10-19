After Learning Who Will Play Jay's Parents In Ghosts Season 4, I Have My Fingers Crossed That They'll Be Involved In One Specific Ghost Shenanigan

We’ve only just returned to Woodstone Mansion, however, there’s already some exciting news about who's going to visit it at the end of the year. As Ghosts Season 4 airs on the 2024 TV schedule , the cast appeared at New York Comic Con to chat about the new episodes and some exciting updates. This included announcing the actors who will play Jay’s parents in the Christmas episode. So, after learning about all this, there’s one specific ghost shenanigan I really hope they have to deal with when they visit Sam and Jay.

Jay’s Parents Have Been Cast, And They’ll Appear In The Christmas Episode Of Ghosts

Along with casting Mary Holland as the Puritan ghost Patience and Dean Norris as Sam’s dad, Jay’s parents have also been added to Season 4’s ensemble. Billions and Snowpiercer’s Sakina Jaffrey and Silicon Valley’s Bernard White will play Champa and Mahesh, respectively, in the upcoming Christmas episode of Ghosts.

In the special one-hour two-episode program titled “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1” and “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2,” we’ll meet Jay’s mom Champa who “dotes” on her son and has “less patience” for Sam, who she resents because her son moved upstate with her. We’ll also be introduced to Mahesh who actually has a lot of respect for “his son’s culinary talents,” however he “still holds out hope that Jay will become an engineer.”

Along with Jay’s mom and dad, his sister Bela – who we have met before and is played by Punam Patel – will be back too.

According to the episode’s synopsis, the manor will be dealing with a “water heater mishap” that “threatens to ruin holiday plans.” So, it sounds like hilarious chaos is in store for Sam, Jay and his parents. And if I get my way, hopefully, it’ll involve some possession…

I Really Hope They Get Possessed By The Ghosts

One of my favorite moments on Ghosts came when Jay got possessed. It always happens via an intense accident, as Isaac said in the clip below, so the setup to get a ghost into a human is always over the top. In Jay’s case, he was nearly electrocuted while changing a light, and Hetty took over his body.

Seeing Utkarsh Ambudkar do his best Rebecca Wisocky impression was hilarious. Between the fabulous accent and the wild lines of dialogue, it was all wonderfully silly, and I want more of it! Truly, making one or both of Jay’s parents go through this would be the best, and I really hope it happens.

First of all, seeing Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White try and imitate one of the members of the Ghosts cast sounds like a grand time. Witnessing Jay taken over by Hetty in Season 1 and Rose McIver’s Sam being possessed by Devan Chandler Long's Thor in Season 2 were real highlights for me (that you can re-watch with a Paramount+ subscription ). Now, I’d love to see a new character get to know the ghosts in this weird way.

Plus, we all remember that Jay’s sister Bela has quite the history with Trevor…so that could make for some fun drama too as their parents learn all about the unbelievable quirks that come with Woodstone Manor .

And I think this could happen too, because the episode synopsis notes that there’s a “leaky water heater mishap” that causes panic for Sam and Jay. Well, a maintenance issue sounds like a perfect in for some possession to me!

Possession is something that happens about once a season on Ghosts, so I expect it to happen in Season 4. In the past – like when Thor possessed Sam – it was during the Christmas episode. So, maybe they’ll make this their holiday tradition, and we’ll get to see these new guest stars taken over by the spirits we’ve all come to know and love.

To see if that happens, you can catch the one-hour Ghosts holiday special on December 19. However, don’t forget that we’re getting a whole bunch of episodes before that as the hit comedy continues to air on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.