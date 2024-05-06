Ghosts' Showrunners Revealed Season 4 Will Pick Up Where Isaac's Mystery Left Off, And I Have One Massive Question About How They’ll Find Him

Spoilers of the Season 3 finale of Ghosts are ahead! Proceed with caution!

Following the Season 4 renewal of Ghosts and its Season 3 finale, some major cliffhangers need to be dealt with ASAP when the CBS comedy returns on the 2024 TV schedule next fall! While I obviously have questions about issues like Pete’s power and what Nigel will do following his breakup with Isaac, the biggest, most prominent problem that needs to be addressed is the one regarding Isaac being taken into the ground by the Puritan ghost Patience.

Thankfully, the showrunners explained that the soldier’s mystery will be solved quickly in Season 4. However, now I have a major question about how they’ll find him.

What Ghosts’ Showrunners Said About Where Season 4 Will Pick Up

Following the Season 3 finale of Ghosts, which left us with many questions about topics like possible limitations on Pete’s powers and Isaacs’ whereabouts, co-showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port spoke to TV Line about what went down, and what’s next. They quickly confirmed that we’d be meeting Patience, the ghost who took the soldier, and that we’d deal with the mystery of Issac's disappearance quickly. To that point, Port said:

As described, she’s a Puritan woman and she’s pissed off, to start, because she has an axe to grind, obviously, with Isaac, who she’s taken hostage now. That’s going to be the first order of business to open [Season 4] is, first of all, everyone has to find out that he’s missing, which they soon will, and then they have to get Isaac back.

So, we know that once the ghosts realize Isaac is missing, they’ll work quickly to find him. While Flower was stuck in a well for most of the season, they said that wouldn’t be the case for Isaac. Port made that clear as he said:

Well, it’s a little bit different. This year, we know who’s missing. Last year, the cliffhanger was, like, who is missing? No one knew that Flower actually did not get sucked off and was missing. We’re going to quickly know that Isaac is missing and who took him [and], immediately, be able to put the wheels in motion to try to get him back right away.

Port’s co-showrunner, Wiseman, reiterated that, saying they won’t be looking for Isaac for “weeks and weeks.”

So, now that we know that the mission to find Isaac will be put into motion quickly, the question becomes: How on Earth are they going to navigate the underground and get the guy out of there?

I Have One Big And Serious Question: How Will They Navigate The Underground And Get Isaac Out?

So, here’s the long-winded version of this question: If Isaac is in the ground, stuck, very deep down, and the ghosts and Sam and Jay can’t easily travel through it, how will they navigate the underground and get him out?

The ghosts can’t travel in the ground easily, they’ll lose their sense of direction and get lost, plus they might never get back out. They can’t tie themselves to a rope to go in, because, well, they’re ghosts.

Sam and Jay also have no real way to detect a spirit in the ground unless Sam can hear them directly. This is because both of them can’t walk through walls like the ghosts…and, you know, Jay still can’t see the spirits .

Plus, if they find Isaac, how will they get him away from Patience and out of the ground? If they dig a hole to find him, it’s not like they can just casually pull him up.

As you might remember, getting Flower out of the well after everyone thought she’d been sucked off was quite the debacle. They’d need the chord tied around Hetty’s neck again, and I don’t think they’d want to use the same method twice to save the ghost. That would be boring, and also very dark considering how Hetty ended up with that chord on her being.

Ultimately, I’m sure they’ll find a creative way to find and get Isaac. We know Flower befriended the Puritan who took him while she was stuck in the well, and we know a few of the ghosts have traversed the dirt before, albeit not super well. These points, plus the showrunners' comments make me believe that we’ll have our favorite soldier back in no time. However, the means of getting him back will be baffling me until Season 4 premieres next fall.