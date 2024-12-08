Golden Bachelor Alums Share Thoughts About Potentially Doing A Paradise Spinoff, And I Couldn’t Agree With One Suggestion More

They're already thinking wardrobe!

Bachelor in Paradise logo.
Now that Joan Vassos has found her second chance at love, getting engaged to Chock Chapple on The Golden Bachelorette, the future of ABC’s senior-centered dating spinoff is kind of up in the air. We don’t know who will lead The Golden Bachelor Season 2, assuming it returns to the 2025 TV schedule, and as we wait for updates, Bachelor Nation has been wondering if a Paradise season might be in the cards. The Golden Bachelor ladies certainly seem down to hit the beach, and they’ve got thoughts about what that could look like, including one important suggestion.

The Golden Bachelorette men weighed in on the potential spinoff following Joan Vassos’ season, and now Gerry Turner’s women are talking everything from wardrobe to living conditions to seizing the opportunity to find love, should that opportunity come via a Golden Paradise series that would theoretically combine the two Golden seasons’ casts. Susan Noles, the Kris Jenner look-alike who officiated Turner’s wedding to Theresa Nist, told US Weekly she just needs to know when and where to show up, saying:

We’ll be there. I love that there would be seniors there [who are] my age, where I could wear a bikini because they’re not going to look any better.

While there’s been no official word from ABC that they’re planning to add another Golden spinoff to The Bachelor franchise’s already-jam-packed shooting schedule, host Jesse Palmer supports the idea, and it’s a promising sign that Susan Noles is already thinking about what she’d wear.

Nancy Hulkower appears on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1.

Nancy Hulkower — who first appeared on Gerry Turner’s season, then returned to provide support to Joan Vassos on her journey — made a suggestion based on what she’s seen of the current version of Bachelor in Paradise, and I agree this point should be non-negotiable. Hulkower said:

We talked about it, and I said, ‘I have to have AC.’ We’ve heard about Paradise being hot and having bugs, but I need AC. … I will be wearing a bikini top and a big sarong like a mumu all day.

Bachelor in Paradise has certainly documented its contestants in some uncomfortable situations, including Tahzjuan Hawkins’ profuse sweating and Victoria Paul’s breast implant deflating due to the extreme heat. We’ve also seen plenty of bugs (real or otherwise), a snake living above the guys’ bunks and crabs. Oh so many crabs.

Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts stand together for a photo at The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 finale.

Assuming ABC would provide appropriate accommodations for its Golden Paradise guests, Kathy Swarts (pictured above with Susan Noles) is ready to grab the bull by the horns, as she said:

It’s finding love at any age, realizing that life is not over. Get up off the sofa, go do something. They’re not coming knocking at your door. Get up, get your energy going and find some good ones.

She’s certainly not waiting around for something to happen, and neither are several of the men from The Golden Bachelorette. Joan Vassos revealed she’s been playing matchmaker between the two casts, and several of them have appeared to hard-launch relationships in the weeks following the season finale. Vassos even posited that Golden Bachelor in Paradise might not work because so many of the cast members are no longer single.

Either way, there’s been no official word from the network, as Nancy Hulkower said:

We haven’t gotten it yet, so we are all just putting it out there!

Thankfully, Bachelor Nation won’t have to wait too much longer to get its next dose of reality dating drama. Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor is set to kick off in the new year, so tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, January 27, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.

