Great News For Sanditon Fans As Season 2 Heads To The TV Schedule

Sanditon is finally on the verge of returning for Season 2, more than two years after Season 1 came to an end that was deemed unsatisfying by many viewers. The new season will give Charlotte another chance at a grand seaside romance after Sidney broke her heart. It seemed for quite some time that Sanditon was doomed to end for good with just one season, but now fans have even more great news on top of the fast-approaching premiere when it comes to the new episodes' streaming availability.

The new season will be coming to PBS with the first episode on March 20, followed by weekly releases, but there's a way for viewers to see more than just that first episode to start. Read on for the good news, and how to make the most of it!

When Sanditon Season 2 Premieres

The Season 2 premiere of Sanditon will air on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, following the Season 11 return of Call the Midwife. For fans who plan on watching traditionally, PBS will broadcast one episode per week for six weeks before the show heads back into hiatus until the already-ordered Season 3. The new season will run from March 20 - April 24, and is packed full of new characters to make up for those – like Theo James' Sidney Parker – who won't be back and weren't recast, despite some potential advantages.

Fans who don't plan on watching traditionally and prefer streaming will have a way to get more than just the first episode on March 20. In fact, streamers using the right service could be an episode ahead of the PBS broadcasts throughout the entire second season.

How Sanditon Fans Can Stream Episodes Early

Fans who have access to PBS Masterpiece via the Prime Video Channel will have access to not one, but two new episodes of Sanditon starting on March 20, according to TV Insider. The streaming channel will continue to drop new episodes on Sundays, so viewers getting their Regency romance with the Prime Video Channel can be a week ahead of viewers who will watch on the PBS channel. The PBS Masterpiece Channel does have a monthly fee of $5.99 on top of the usual Prime Video subscription cost, although there is a free trial that will last for a week if you want to give it a try for the Sanditon premiere.

Early access to episodes also comes with the KPBS Passport, with the following week's episode becoming available to viewers in the U.S. and Canada on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET. It could be the better option for any Sanditon fans who want as many new episodes as quickly as possible, but don't already have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Both of these streaming options can allow viewers to binge-watch the first season to prepare for the upcoming return, or just revisit some of the highlights of Charlotte's romance that tragically burned out too soon. The future is looking bright for her, with reunions with friends she made at the seaside resort (including Georgiana Lambe), her sister joining her, and some potential new love interests in the mix.

Watch Sanditon's long-awaited return with the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, or stream it and the next episode via PBS Masterpiece on Prime video or the KPBS Passport. If you need a refresher on what's on the way, take a look at our rundown of things we know about Sanditon Season 2.

For some more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule! Bridgerton will shortly be back with its second season for another dose of Regency-era romance as well.