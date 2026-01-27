Grey’s Anatomy’s Kim Raver Called Teddy And Owen ‘Fun And Frustrating,’ But I Hope They Don’t Get Back Together

Grey’s Anatomy has always been about the romantic connections between its doctors as much as anything else, and that’s certainly true as Season 22 plays out on the 2026 TV schedule. While much of the recent focus has gone to fan-favorite spouses Jo and Link, given their individual fights for survival, there’s always something brewing with Teddy and Owen. Kim Raver opened up about what’s to come from their “fun and frustrating” relationship, and now I’m worried they’re going to get back together.

Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt (Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd) are one of Grey’s Anatomy’s longest-standing couples, though it’s been a rocky road, to say the least. After deciding to separate in the Season 21 finale, the latest episodes have seen them settling into a friendly, professional place with each other. But this is Teddy and Owen we’re talking about here, so how long can that realistically last? Raver acknowledged as much, telling TV Insider:

I’ll say, with Teddy and Owen, it’s always exciting with them, so it doesn’t stay linear, which I think is really cool. Even though they’re trying to figure out what’s happening in their relationship, it’s not a straight line, which, of course, is also great by the writers. And I think that that’s very fun to watch — fun and frustrating.

In other words, don’t get too comfortable! The ups and downs of Owen and Teddy’s relationship could be a series unto itself, with the two pining secretly for each other for years, then battling bad timing, as Owen was married to Amelia Shepherd and Teddy was dating (and cheating on Owen with) Tom Koracick.

Even after they had a baby together and got married, things were rarely peaceful between them, especially after they chose to open their marriage in Season 21. That ultimately led to Teddy walking away, after Owen developed feelings for Nora — a childhood friend of his sister’s and Teddy’s patient — and they slept together.

If that all sounds like a lot, it is, and Kim Raver suggests that’s not going to change, as she said:

It’s complicated as always with the two of them, right? And I think that’s the journey for that sort of overall arc of Grey’s where there’s some really amazing hero moments and some really messy moments. And we do that sort of, through tears and through laughter, which is just this kind of best part of Grey’s.

Kim Raver teased that Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 was going to get “messy,” and I can’t help but wonder if her character is involved. As much drama as Teddy and Owen bring to the show, I’ve never been a fan of the toxic couple — particularly Owen, who I think is one of Grey’s Anatomy’s worst overall love interests.

I’m hoping that instead of retreading Teddy and Owen’s insecurities through an on-off dynamic, Grey’s Anatomy explores the characters as a separated/divorced couple who are still working together and co-parenting. That would allow them to maintain that entertaining, complicated relationship without making me feel like downing my bottle of wine when they inevitably run back to each other.

Tune into new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.