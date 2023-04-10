Grey’s Anatomy’s Harry Shum Jr. Weighs In On Whether Blue And Jules Will Be ‘Endgame’

Grey’s Anatomy introduced five new interns this season, and it has been refreshing to see rookies back in the spotlight, making mistakes and struggling with their overwhelming work schedule. But Grey’s Anatomy has always been fueled by the power of its hookups, so in order for these characters to fully embrace the quasi-reboot , there’s got to be some romance. Lucas and Simone have already found themselves in a love triangle , and Blue and Jules have started a little something themselves. Is it possible that either of these couples will stand the test of time? Harry Shum Jr. certainly had some thoughts on his character’s trajectory.

Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) first hooked up early in Season 19, with each promising to not get emotionally involved (because that always works). In “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” Jules was tasked with keeping an eye on Blue, after he was hit with a brick thrown by an angry protester and suffered a concussion. The sparks continued to fly later that night, when Jules admitted that his strong stance against animal cruelty was a big turn-on, and they left Joe’s Bar together. Shum sounds excited to see Blue and Jules’ characters develop , as he told ET that Blue’s perspective on the relationship is:

Right now, Jules and forever. If it switches, it's like, why would you do that to him?

“Forever” is a pretty heavy word to be throwing around on Grey’s Anatomy, especially for two new characters. If Jules and Blue are, in fact, going to stand the test of time, it absolutely won’t be without some conflict. That’s a fact that Harry Shum Jr. acknowledged, as he continued:

There's a start, there's an end and there's a middle so a lot of things can happen in the middle before the endgame happens. They might be endgame -- depends on their work schedule and also where they're at in their life. What I will say is that the show does make it very complicated for them to have an endgame.

Grey’s Anatomy makes it hard for ANY doctor to have an endgame. The show’s flagship couple Meredith and Derek were resigned to ghost weddings on the beach , after McDreamy was killed off in Season 11. And just look at what they’ve done to Jackson and April — “Japril the Movie” (aka Season 12’s “Unbreak My Heart”) is one of the series most heartbreaking episodes .

But while Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) seemed destined for love from the beginning, when we first met Jules , she was involved with a different doctor altogether. In the Season 19 premiere, she was actually hooking up with Link (Chris Carmack). She expressed that she wanted to keep things casual between them, but the HR paperwork he presented her with was pretty much the opposite of casual.