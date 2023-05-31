Gwen Stefani And More Respond After Pink Shared An Enthusiastic Outdoor Shower Snap That’s B-A-N-A-N-A-S

It’s officially summer vacation time, and that’s true even where celebrities are concerned. Recently, Pink shared a look at the road trip she’s taking with her husband Carey Hart and it involves a slew of time spent in the sun. In fact, the actress rocked a banana bikini then got caught enjoying a nude outdoor shower in the buff by her husband and Gwen Stefani and others shared their thoughts.

Pink took to Instagram this week to share some vacation photos (some of which are incidentally nude but censored, so you don't need to worry about them being too NSFW.). The first had her laying out in the sun in a banana swimsuit that's giving that time Miley Cyrus did a photoshoot topless in a mound of bananas. One fan gamely commented, “your bathing suit is bananas.” I see what they did there.

In the second photo, she admitted her husband kept sneaking up on her while she was taking an outdoor shower to try and scare her. Pink's been candid about marriage being hard in the past, but this time around, she was pretty enthusiastic about her husband snapping a photo of her in the buff.

Others were pretty amused by the vacation post as well. Gwen Stefani knows a good banana when she sees one and commented, “💖🍌🩵👙🥰.” If anyone were the expert on whether or not shit is bananas, it would be The Voice star. Plus, Pink and Gwen are friends in real life; the latter has joined the former onstage for a show in the past. Both women have also appeared on The Voice (Pink had a guest stint in 2016), so it’s not a huge surprise they'd find more common ground here.

Meanwhile, hubby Carey Hart did not cop to sneaking around and nabbing the shower photo of his wife, but he did give the post a thumbs up, commenting with his own emojis, “🤤🤤🤤🤤.” Meanwhile, it was probably Pink’s own hashtags that were the most amusing, as she included in her post “#eyerollsfordays,” “#bananaboobies,” and “embarrassing moms.”

I can attest to there being nothing quite so fun as a good outdoor shower; regardless, if my husband were trying to sneak up on me every five minutes to scare me that might put a damper on things a bit. However, the good news is that Pink seems nonplussed, and gamely even took a photo in the buff and shared it to her socials. Clearly, it was one good lake weekend!

As she noted in a final hashtag, after this b-a-n-a-n-a-s vacation, Pink is ready to head back on tour. Her European Tour kicks off on June 7 in the UK and continues into the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and more. She’ll eventually make her way back to North American in July, kicking off that leg of her tour with a Toronto date on July 24th and then winding into Ohio before traveling around the East Coast and Midwest. Her full list of dates can be found on her site. Honestly, if she was trying to nab my attention, she has it.

Jury’s out on whether or not an outdoor shower will come into play during this run of events, but if I had to guess Carey Hart will be right there ready with a scare if it does come to pass.