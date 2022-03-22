Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett Is Married, See The Sweet Photos Of His Wedding To Jaymes Vaughan

We all know that Hallmark movies are very specifically designed to celebrate love, romance, and everything that goes along with those things. And, viewers have delighted in all of those offerings more and more all year long, and watched stars like actor Jonathan Bennett portray characters who find uplifting happily ever afters in a variety of swoony situations. Now, fans can do some real-life rejoicing, as Bennett recently married and shared the sweet photos from the ceremony!

Hallmark’s Jonathan Bennett Got Married And You Can See The Photos

Jonathan Bennett has a handful of Hallmark titles to his name, so he’s well-versed in what it takes to find the love of your life in a romantic TV movie. But, he’s now gotten his own happily ever after, as he recently married TV host ​​Jaymes Vaughan after dating for five years, with the two having gotten engaged in November of 2020. Even better? Bennett shared some of the photos from their big day on his Instagram feed, and you can take a look at them, below!

Awwww! Right? Just look at those big ol’ smiles! I mean, except for when both Bennett and Vaughan are boo-hooing during the ceremony. It happens, people, OK? Weddings are emotional times for the people getting hitched, usually way more so than for any friends or family members in attendance. If you looked at Bennett’s caption, with him saying that his wedding was “the biggest honor and most magical moment,” and that he and Vaughan “highly recommend” that others do it when the mood strikes, it’s pretty obvious that this was definitely an emotional time for both of them.

The Mean Girls cast member recently had an acting honor not too long ago, when he took on a leading role in Hallmark’s The Christmas House, and became the first star to have a major LGBTQ+ storyline in one of the network’s films, with that part surprising even Bennett . The channel has become more inclusive as of late, and, as you might imagine, that’s something that is very important to Bennett and his new husband. The couple told People about their ceremony:

Vaughan: When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet. The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family. Bennett: And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us. It's about the entire community.

As such, the couple had their whole wedding party wear tuxedos to keep their attire sexy and sophisticated, but still gender-neutral. They also had guests like former Hallmark star Danica McKellar and his Christmas House mom, Sharon Lawrence, wear white to help honor the memory of Bennett’s late mother.

Luckily Jonathan Bennett and ​​Jaymes Vaughan had a picture perfect wedding, and here’s hoping the marriage is just as sweet.