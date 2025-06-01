I Didn't Have Larry David Attending Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen's Wedding On My Bingo Card, And Now I'm Even More Confused

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are officially married! Six months after announcing their engagement, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the Oscar-nominated actress tied the knot May 31 at an upscale resort in California. It’s unknown how many of Allen’s teammates or Steinfeld’s A-list co-stars made the guest list, but there was one attendee seen at the event who I found a bit unexpected — Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David.

But He's A ... JETS Fan?!

The comedian, whose 12-season HBO series wrapped in 2024 with a great homage to Seinfeld, was photographed at Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s wedding Saturday night, per the New York Post. It’s unknown what Larry David’s connection is to the couple, but it might be more likely that he has Hollywood ties to the actress, especially considering his NFL rooting interests.

See, that’s where it gets a little confusing, because the Seinfeld co-creator is a huge fan of the New York Jets, who just happen to be rivals of Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. The Bills didn’t make it to the Super Bowl last season, but Allen dominated Larry David’s Jets and the rest of the division en route to winning the NFL MVP award. Hopefully, the comedian and the quarterback didn’t engage in any Curb Your Enthusiasm-style awkwardness!

I would love to get more details in coming days not only about Larry David’s appearance at the wedding but other guests and happenings from the couple’s big day. Photos show the bride walking down the aisle in a strapless, white wedding gown accessorized with opera gloves and a long tulle veil over her up-do.

America Has Fallen For Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen’s Love Story

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were first connected in May 2023, though they kept their relationship pretty private until November 2024, when they shared photos from their proposal. While the actress said she was completely surprised when the QB took a knee, Allen revealed later how dangerously close she came to actually guessing his snap count.

America fell in love with the couple and how Josh Allen swooned over Hailee Steinfeld’s impact on his football season and then how he supported her through Sinners’ release. Their relationship has become so popular that Hallmark decided to center a movie around it.

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, coming to the 2025 Hallmark calendar this Christmas, will be the second installment in the series that partners with the NFL. After last year’s A Chiefs Love Story — inspired, of course, by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance — the sequel will star Alexandra Daddario’s brother, Matthew, along with Holland Roden as the romantic leads in a story presumably unrelated to either the first movie or the real-life couple.

Quite a few people related to the Buffalo Bills have already been confirmed to be making an appearance in the movie, including head coach Sean McDermott, legendary quarterback Jim Kelly and players Ray Davis, Damar Hamlin, Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox, Reid Ferguson, DeWayne Carter and Joshua Palmer.

There’s no word on whether or not Josh Allen and/or Hailee Steinfeld might have a cameo in A Bills Love Story, but 2024’s version of Holiday Touchdown did feature Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna. Perhaps there’s a small comedic role in there somewhere for a Jets-loving contrarian? Only time will tell, but until that movie hits the 2025 TV schedule, our congratulations go out to the newlyweds.