Hallmark's Ride: Nancy Travis' Isabel Has A Costly Problem In New Episode Clip, But Can The McMurrays Fix It?

Ride debuted in March of 2023 as Hallmark’s newest scripted TV venture after the success of Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell’s family-centric The Way Home , and the show is already delivering plenty of drama for the McMurray family. They face trial after trial in the wake of tragedy, with matriarch Isabel – played by Last Man Standing alum Nancy Travis – needing to lead the family as well as the ranch. In an exclusive clip (seen above) for the new episode that will air on April 23, the ranch is facing a problem that could be very costly without a fix… but that may not be possible. Take a look!

In the clip for the April 23 episode (called “When it Rains…”), the tractor has apparently run into a major problem, considering that even Val (Sara Garcia) hasn’t been able to fix it, to her clear frustration. It doesn’t take long for Val and Tuff (Jay Foy) to start bickering, and they actually seem to have a good reason for it. While Tuff insists that they can fix the tractor, Val reveals that they can’t do anything without new fuel filters.

Per Isabel’s instructions, Val has to make some calls to mechanics and Tuff will need to use his truck… and even those directions lead to more bickering. The McMurray matriarch has enough of their sniping in light of the $20,000 bill they’d be facing if they don’t sort out their tractor issues, which means Val and Tuff working together.

And on the whole, it’s hard to say if even the pressure of a $20,000 bill will completely stop the bickering between the two! Isabel’s best hope may be that they just manage to work together in this situation rather than end as fast friends for the future. At least it’s safe to say that Val is as devoted to making the ranch work as if she was a McMurray herself. Isabel (a.k.a. the character who brought in Nancy Travis for her first big TV role since Last Man Standing ) has a lot riding on them!

Of course, it’s not 100% clear how imminent the threat is that could cost them such a hefty price. Still, given that the episode is called “When it Rains…” and the problem is that they need a tractor working, fans may want to prepare to see the McMurrays dealing with something impossible to stop or even delay: a storm. “When it Rains…” is the fifth episode of Ride, so viewers have had enough time to become invested in the trials of the McMurrays and their ranch.

Be sure to tune in to Hallmark Channel on Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET for the new episode of Ride , and find out if and how the McMurray family can avoid losing a whole lot of money that they can’t afford… and whether or not the dynamic between Val and Tuff changes. Now is a great time to check out the Hallmark drama as one of the new spring offerings in the 2023 TV schedule .