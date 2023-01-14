The Way Home's Chyler Leigh Explains Why The Hallmark Series' Relationships Can Be So Believable

Chyler Leigh is a familiar face on television thanks to her long runs in shows like Supergirl and Grey’s Anatomy, and now Hallmark has given her the opportunity to play a very different kind of character. The Way Home is a Hallmark original series centered on three generations of women under one roof for the first time ever in the Landry family. As if that wasn’t enough, time travel will even be involved! Ahead of the premiere, Leigh spoke with CinemaBlend about the show and making the relationships believable.

The actress plays Kat Landry, who has been estranged from her mother Del (played by Hallmark veteran Andie MacDowell ) for more than two decades. This means that Kat’s teenage daughter Alice (played by Sadie Laflamme-Snow) has never met her grandmother and doesn’t quite know the family history behind what she’s getting into when the three women come together. Chyler Leigh is best known for playing Dr. Lexie Grey’s Anatomy and sisterly superhero Alex Danvers on Supergirl, but The Way Home means playing a mom.

Leigh shared what her experience has been like playing a mother on a show with such a strong focus on three generations of women:

Chyler Leigh has been a mom for nearly two decades, including to two teenage girls, so she has plenty of real-life experience to apply to making the Kat/Alice relationship feel extremely believable. Of course, the actress hasn’t had to face the same kinds of challenges in her real life as Kat will in The Way Home. Although viewers will have to tune in to learn about the mysteries of the Landry family, an early Hallmark preview for the show revealed that Alice will travel in time back to the ‘90s and interact with younger versions of her family members who have no idea who she is.

Could the time travel give Alice a new perspective on her mother and grandmother to help heal the rift in the family, or is it too late for Kat and Del? Only time will tell on that front, but the wait for the new show is almost over. The Way Home premieres on Sunday, February 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark in the 2023 TV schedule as Chyler Leigh’s first series regular role since the end of Supergirl in 2021. The show received an order for a ten-episode first season.