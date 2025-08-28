HGTV Made A ‘Cancel’ Joke On New Fall TV Post, And Fans Are All Riled Up Over Their Favorite Shows Getting Axed Again

This year’s list of canceled and ending TV shows is probably roughly the same length as it has been in any other recent year, and just as devastating as it always is to millions of television fans who’ve lost their favorite series. However, one thing many of us weren’t expecting to see is a spate of cancellations hit HGTV, which has long been home to nearly innumerable real estate and home renovation shows. Now the network has gone and made what looks like a “cancel” joke on its fall 2025 TV premieres post, and boy, are fans ever getting mad all over again!

What Are HGTV Fans Saying About The Network’s Fall TV “Cancel” Joke?

We all know that television is hardly the most important thing in the world, but that’s kind of the point. You can look to any genre or style of show and find people who enjoy it for a variety of reasons, so when we lose a series we love it can make a major impact. Such is the case with the popular shows of HGTV, but, unfortunately, fans saw seven of its series canceled over the past several weeks, including those starring Christina Haack, Alison Victoria, Jonathan Knight, and Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa.

These cancellations have angered and worried fans to the point where other stars like Drew and Jonathan Scott, and Ty Pennington have had to come out and reassure fans that they were still on HGTV. Now, when promoting the fall schedule on Instagram, the network made a joke about cancellations that raised viewers’ ire once again. Let’s look at what was said and then get into the responses. Here’s the original post:

Ooof! Telling folks to “cancel your plans” because of all the new episodes coming in September seems to really be a bad look after getting rid of Farmhouse Fixer, Izzy Does It, Married to Real Estate (The hosts learned about the cancellation right after returning from vacation!), Bargain Block, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas! At least, that is what I gather from the many negative responses from fans who littered the cheery post with comments like this:

Bring back Izzy Does It!

So disappointed by all the cancelled shows and too many shows with the Property Bros - they feel stale now.

Outside of renewing the only show left that I liked (Renovation Aloha) there really is no reason for me to watch this station anymore. You cancelled all the best shows.

I used to watch HGTV constantly. Now I rarely watch. You cancelled everything good.

What yall doing over there HGTV? Yall cancelled all the good shows and left us with this line up?

Bring back Bargain Block 💙🩵

Hey HGTV...NO ONE wants to watch season 5467 of House Hunters or House Hunters International... did someone over there have a bet on who could tank the station the fastest? And this just in new documentary coming on Netflix this Winter: The Rise and Fall of HGTV! 😂

No thanks. You got rid of all the best shows

Alright, to be fair to HGTV (And, look, I’m annoyed, too. I adore Bargain Block.), I doubt that whatever combo of people who wrote that caption, approved and posted it did it to purposely piss fans off anew or attempt to rub the cancellations in everyone’s face. It is, at the very least, a poor choice of words, considering how things have gone this summer.

Alison Victoria, who was one of several Battle on the Beach stars, noted after her series was cut loose that she felt the episode edits took out all of the “fun and funny” things that made it special, which she believes led to it being axed. An insider shared a more understandable reason that would have led to so many renovation shows being cut in such a short period of time, with both longer wait times to have building supplies delivered and increased material/production costs being compelling reasons to make big cancellations on the TV schedule right now.

Whatever the reasons, it’s clear that fans are unlikely to get over the sting soon.