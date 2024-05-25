‘Hollywood Hates Our Show’: Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Gets Real About The Series’ Legacy And Throws Shade At A TGIF Classic

Throughout the ‘90s, avid TV viewers were treated to a host of sitcoms that are still beloved even now. ABC, in particular, dropped some iconic comedies, including Growing Pains, Family Matters, Step by Step and Roseanne. Another notable hit show from that decade is Home Improvement, which was fronted by Tim Allen and co-starred Patricia Richardson as his on-screen wife. The series arguably earned a solid following during its run, but Richardson doesn’t think it receives as much love today as some of its contemporaries. Just recently, she discussed the show’s legacy and rationale for her viewpoint while also throwing shade at a TGIF classic.

Patricia Richardson recalled her time on the family situation comedy while discussing her career during an interview with the Los Angeles Times . Among the topics discussed were the creative disagreements she sometimes had with the writers as well as the circumstances that led to the show’s conclusion. As for how the program is viewed by the public today, Richardson did not mince words. The star, who played Jill Taylor throughout all eight seasons of the program, even went as far as to say that “Hollywood hates” the series:

Hollywood hates our show. When they talk about what the best shows of the ‘90s were, they will not give ‘Home Improvement’ credit.

More on '90s Shows (Image credit: Warner Bros. TV) 30+ '90s Network TV Shows That Ran For Multiple Seasons, Then Disappeared

Home Improvement debuted on the Alphabet Network in the fall of 1991, and it proved to be a ratings powerhouse for most of its run, which ended in 1999. It didn’t receive much critical acclaim like some of the other shows of that era, though it did notch some notable award nominations and wins. Patricia Richardson herself earned four Primetime Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nods during its run. The multi-cam comedy also launched Tim Allen’s acting career and turned Jonathan Taylor Thomas into a teen heartthrob.

Still, the West Wing alum argues that the family comedy hasn’t had the staying power that fellow titles have had. She further explained to the LA Times that when she looks over listicles that lay out the best sitcoms of the ‘90s, she’s particularly disappointed whenever fellow ABC show Full House tops her own. Believe it or not, that apparent disdain goes back to the actress’ time filming with Tim Allen and co.:

My dread with ‘Home Improvement’ was that it was going to turn into ‘Full House.’ It was a running thing, like, ‘Oh, are we doing ‘Full House’ now?’ That was my insult for how bad a script was.

Tell us how you really feel, Patricia Richardson. She is right, though, in that the other sitcom – which starred John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure and more – was extremely popular. It also differed from Richardson’s show in that it didn’t shy away from being schmaltzier at times. Today, it’s considered one of the best shows from ABC’s TGIF block , and its enduring popularity also arguably led to the sequel series, Fuller House, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription . As for why she thinks Home Improvement hasn’t received the same amount of love, Richardson pointed to a specific element:

I think it’s about Tim, and it’s about his politics. Of course, I don’t like his politics.

Despite the reception and the purported way that Tim Allen (who has a new ABC show on the way) impacts it, the Strong Medicine star doesn’t look at the legacy in a negative way. She’s certainly apparent that there are people who loved the show back then and still enjoy it now:

I’m really proud of what it meant to our audience. I don’t care what anybody says, I’m proud of the legacy.

It is fair to say that these days, Home Improvement isn’t talked about as much as Full House or Boy Meets World, though the exact reason for that could definitely be debated. Regardless, like all of the most popular shows from that time, Patricia Richardson and Tim Allen’s show does have its merits. Richardson doesn’t expect a reboot to ever happen though, at the very least, there’s always a chance that the OG series might catch on with modern viewers sometime down the road. In the meantime, though, if you’d like to give it a watch yourself, it’s available to stream with a Disney+ subscription .