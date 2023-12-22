Home Town's Ben Napier Revealed The 'Coolest' Gift Erin Ever Got Him, And It Really Fits Their Whole Vibe

Anyone who follows the lives of HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier know that the Home Town hosts enjoy their traditions and have a love of old things that makes them want to preserve history in any way they can. Well, what tradition could be more special than finding the perfect gifts for those you care about? Ben Napier just revealed the “coolest” gift that his wife has ever given him, and, honestly, it really fits their whole vibe.

What Did Ben Napier Say Is The Coolest Gift Erin’s Ever Given Him?

Seeing as how you’re a Home Town fan, it would make a lot of sense for you to assume that any gift Erin got for her husband would involve his passion as a woodworker. Or, considering Ben Napier’s recent fitness transformation (which involved an impressive 95 lb weight loss ), maybe something that involves fancy workout equipment. However, when talking with House Beautiful recently, Ben said that his favorite gift from his wife of 15 years is actually something that totally fits the couple to a T: a watch from World War II. He added:

It's part of the Dirty Dozen collection. It's the coolest gift she's ever given me.

A lot of people still really adore their watches, even though most of us now use our phones to check the time. I, myself, was a collector of colorful Swatch watches in the days before cellular devices made separate timepieces somewhat unnecessary, but the watch Erin gifted Ben for his recent 40th birthday is something way more special.

This “Dirty Dozen” is not the awesome movie of the same name, but instead refers to the 12 custom-built watches (one each from a dozen different companies) which were commissioned by the British Ministry of Defense so that its WWII soldiers could have the best timepieces possible. Most of the watches are still pretty easy for collectors to find, and run about a not-too-steep $1,000, but one model is more rare and can cost around $7K if you find one.

Now, even without the father of two going into any details about whether or not the watch he was gifted has all original parts, or which model it is…can’t you just see how perfectly this fits the entire Napier vibe? If the busy working parents weren’t so committed to preserving history in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, via the homes they renovate for clients, we wouldn’t even have the cozy wonder that is Home Town. In fact, their love of saving old things is so great that their show has turned into a franchise that includes shows like Home Town Kickstart , where they help revitalize other small towns across the country.

Basically, Erin managed to find a gift for Ben that fits both his interests and hers, and that’s no small feat for a big occasion like a 40th birthday.