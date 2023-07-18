Home Town's Erin Napier Shares First Post Of Ben's Fitness Transformation: 'Mission Accomplished'

It’s not unusual for some of us to come to a point in our lives where either our health demands that we pay closer attention to what we eat and how much we move, or we just realize that maybe we’d feel better if we took some steps to change those things a bit. As any fan of the house renovation hit Home Town knows, while Ben and Erin Napier do a lot of work to bring old properties back to life, the former of the duo is a famously big (teddy) bear of a guy. Or, he used to be, anyway. Erin recently showed off Ben’s fitness transformation for the first time, and it’s definitely “mission accomplished” for the woodworker.

How Did Home Town’s Erin Napier Show Off Ben’s Fitness Transformation?

Fans know that Erin Napier is no stranger to being honest and sharing a wide variety of things with her followers. From celebrating her youngest daughter’s first birthday to opening up about a scary incident and sharing relatable parenting posts about her husband , she’s very willing to let people in on her family’s life. Now, she’s shown off Ben’s physical transformation. Take a look!

WOW. Right? She doesn’t say how much weight her life/business partner has lost, but it’s clear that he’s really trimmed up, even from how we saw him in Season 7 of their show. Though, now that I think about it, it did seem like he was maybe getting a bit smaller toward the end of the season in April 2023.

As she noted in her caption, Ben had to have some major surgery earlier this year, which she actually posted about once he was at home after the shoulder procedures and beginning to recuperate. Doctors had to trim some cartilage, repair his rotator cuff, and shave off a bone spur, so it seems like knowing he was heading in for so much necessary work made Ben look at some other health things, like his blood pressure, and get “​​hardcore about his health and fitness.”

If you follow the home design expert/artist on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that there are a few other posts across the past few months that make Ben’s health changes apparent, even though they don’t specifically point them out. However, Erin showed off their fancy duds for a big party in early May, and noted in her caption that her husband was wearing a tuxedo “he last fit into in HIGH SCHOOL,” so it’s clear that she's proud of all the work he’s done to make changes and accomplish his fitness goals.