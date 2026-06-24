Why There May Be Hope For Taylor Frankie Paul's Cancelled Bachelorette Season

It’s officially been three months since Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was pulled by ABC just days before its premiere. The decision was made by the network after a controversial video from 2023 of Paul throwing barstools at her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, while her daughter was in the room was leaked online. Per a new report, Season 22 could be back on.

There’s A New Rumor About The Bachelorette Season 22

According to sources close to The Bachelorette production (via TMZ), Taylor Frankie Paul’s unaired season is currently in “discussion” to come out in mid-July. We’re definitely taking this report with a suspicious side eye, given we can’t confirm the validity, but can you imagine if this does happen?

The sources are saying that the editors who were tasked with pulling together Season 22 never stopped getting the job done, opening up the door for a future air date. And now, perhaps ABC is ready to give the season a shot?

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The rumor also suggests that the decision is partially coming out of audience testing the network is allegedly doing to see how public perception might be with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star now. In April, she wasn’t charged with domestic violence following the video coming out. If these discussions are truly in motion, perhaps the testing is going well, too.

ABC does typically reserve late July for the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise, however, the network decided to skip having the show on the 2026 TV schedule this summer and save it for 2027. With that in mind, there might actually be room for The Bachelorette Season 22 after all.

The Latest On Taylor Frankie Paul

Earlier this month, Taylor Frankie Paul’s custody arrangement was improved when a Utah judge lifted the mandatory supervision that was previously in place for visitations with her son, Ever. Previously, we heard in April that Paul might be trying to “mend” things with her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars, and that her ex Dakota will definitely not be part of the upcoming season.

There’s a lot up in the air right now about the future of Taylor Frankie Paul’s career and #MomTok, but the reality TV star has been posting a lot more on social media about her life and has been open about navigating her mental health following the video coming out. Here’s her latest post that spoke to The Bachelorette cancellation:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul) A photo posted by on

While these new rumors show some hope for Season 22 of The Bachelorette actually coming out, it should be noted that rumors have cropped up before and have been shut down. It’s one of those things we won’t fully believe until we see it officially on the calendar!