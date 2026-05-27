I'm So Relieved House Of The Dragon Season 3 Will Immediately Fix My Biggest Season 2 Complaint
Thank goodness.
It’s been about two years since Season 2 of House of the Dragon ended, and yes, I’m still not thrilled about how underwhelming the finale was. However, I haven’t given up on the show, and I am very excited for Season 3. My excitement also just increased tenfold, as two stars teased what’s to come and confirmed that my biggest complaint about that sophomore season will be fixed immediately.
The problem with Season 2 of House of the Dragon is that it felt like it spent the entire season building up to a battle that didn’t happen. They just started walking toward it by the time the final seconds of the installment aired. It felt like we were building up to Season 3 of HOTD, not witnessing the climax of Season 2. However, when this junior season starts on the 2026 TV schedule, we’ll be getting right into the battle we’ve been waiting for, as Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond, told EW:
Now, that’s what I’m talking about. We’ve been building up to the Targaryen family’s big battle for two full seasons, so it’s about time for a “blitz straight out of the gate.”
We knew that The Battle of the Gullet was coming; however, this new report confirmed that it will happen in the Season 3 premiere. That means, this installment will kick off with one of the “most violent sea battles in the history of” Westeros. Talk about a way to start!
On top of that, it’s also an immediate remedy to the issue I had with Season 2. This is the battle I’ve been waiting for, the one we’ve been building toward, and according to Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra, it will be just as intense as I want it to be, as they said:
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HBO Max is the home of all things Game of Thrones. You can watch the flagship series there, alongside every season of House of the Dragon and the franchise's newest show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
As D’Arcy said, we’re “finally watching a war that has been building for two seasons.” These last two installments of House of the Dragon have been exposition for the battle that’s been brewing. And while I’m all about Targaryen family history, at some point, we need to stop talking about an impending battle and actually have one.
Boy, are we getting one, too. Co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal said this episode is “arguably the craziest episode of television ever made.” So, it really sounds like whatever they’re cooking is epic and will more than make up for any apprehension I was feeling at the end of Season 2.
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Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to see this either. Season 3 of House of the Dragon will premiere on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on HBO or with an HBO Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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