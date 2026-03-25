Why Don't Some Of HBO’s Most Popular Shows Like House Of The Dragon Air Every Single Year?
Give us the Dance of Dragons!
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The Game of Thrones franchise remains super popular, with its spinoff House of the Dragons joining the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. But those with an HBO Max subscription know that we can't expect new seasons to arrive every single year like other TV shows. And the network's chief Casey Bloys recently explained the thought process behind the show's scheduling.
Fans are patiently waiting for Season 3 of HOTD, which will begin airing this summer. On top of wondering which dragons belong to which Targaryen, fans have questions about how the book to screen adaptation is released. During a conversation with THR, Bloys spoke about the specific balance that's needed in HBO's programming. As he put it:
Points were made. Because while certain network TV shows consistently air new seasons every year shows like House of the Dragon, The Last Of Us, or the upcoming Harry Potter TV show have a much larger scale. The production itself is huge, and there's also a ton of visual effects work that needs to be done once cameras go down. So it's simply not realistic to expect new seasons to be shot, edited, go through the post-production process every calendar year.Article continues below
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HBO Max is the streaming home to all things Game of Thrones, including House of the Dragon. If you want to see all the Westerosi adventures you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
Despite Game of Thrones' controversial ending both HOTD and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have helped to restore interest in future Westerosi stories. But fans have high expectations for its production value, requiring more time before each new installment is released. In the same interview Casey Bloys compared those big titles to shows like The Pitt, which can more easily be shot and released in quick succession. In his words:
Honestly, this does make a great deal of sense. And while I'd rather have more episodes of House of the Dragon sooner rather than later, that's simply not realistic. Fans will recall how Game of Thrones also took long breaks between seasons, thanks to being shot across multiple countries and its massive scale. Luckily the shows with less CGI are able to come back more consistently, such as The Pitt and Industry.
Season 3 of House of the Dragon is expected to arrive sometime in June of this year as part of the 2026 TV schedule. While we wait for more information, the first two seasons, as well as all things GOT, are streaming over on HBO Max.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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