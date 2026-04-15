A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Filming Just Brought To A Halt After Historic Event

There’s always something slightly unpredictable about filming a fantasy series on location, especially one tied to the ever-expanding world of Game of Thrones. You can build the sets and plan meticulously, but at a certain point, everyone is still at the mercy of the real world. For A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, that reality just hit in a pretty dramatic way as the second season has been brought to a halt due to historic flooding.

According to a report from WinterIsComing.net, production on the upcoming season 2 has been forced to halt and relocate after a mass amoung of rainfall hit Gran Canaria, Spain, flooding parts of the set. The area reportedly saw water levels not reached in roughly 15 years, with key filming structures left partially underwater, making it impossible to continue shooting there.

What makes this situation especially wild is the story's context. Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to adapt events that take place during a brutal drought in the Reach. That’s part of why production moved from Belfast to Spain in the first place, specifically to capture those dry, barren visuals that help sell the story.

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(Image credit: Steffan Hill/HBO)

Instead of drought-ruined terrain, the production arrived to find the opposite. Heavy rainfall totally transformed the area, including the reservoir Presa de las Niñas, which reportedly reached levels not seen in over a decade. As such, sets designed to depict moisture-sapped conditions were suddenly engulfed in water.

The good news is that the shutdown doesn’t sound like a long-term disaster, at least for now. Rather than waiting out the conditions, production has already shifted to a different location on mainland Spain, where the climate is more in line with what the show actually needs. Filming in the region was originally scheduled to continue through mid-May, though it’s still unclear how much of a delay this unexpected move might cause.

Even with this setback, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms remains one of the more interesting expansions of the Thrones universe. With its lighter tone than its predecessor series, it feels like the perfect on-ramp for audiences to dip their toes into the world of Westeros.

Set well before the events of Game of Thrones, the series follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg. The first season offered a more grounded, character-driven story compared to the larger political chaos of the main series and House of the Dragon. It’s a different kind of entry, one that leans more on personal conflict than massive battles.

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Season 2, in particular, is expected to ramp up those tensions. The story is set to follow Dunk as he takes on work for the aging Ser Eustace Osgrey, played by Peter Mullan, in a version of the Reach that’s been absolutely cooked by drought. What starts as a simple job quickly pulls him into a simmering land dispute with Lady Rohanne Webber (Lucy Boynton), and things only get more tense from there. The environment itself plays a big role, too, with dried-out fields and dying crops setting the tone. For now, though, the focus is simply on getting production back on track.

The series is still expected to arrive sometime in 2027, and Season 1 is currently streaming for anyone with an HBO Max subscription. In the meantime, the next stop in Westeros is House of the Dragon Season 3, which is set to premiere this summer.

As for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it looks like the biggest challenge right now isn’t the politics of Westeros but Mother Nature.