House Of The Dragon Has Been Renewed For Season 4, But I Have A Game Of Thrones-Sized Question

Game of Thrones fans, get excited, because we get to go back to the world of Westeros for years to come! In a big announcement from HBO, it was revealed that House of the Dragon has been renewed for Season 4 already, and that the universe’s newest spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has been renewed for Season 2 too. However, while all of this is very exciting, I do have a GOT-sized question about HOTD and what will happen after Season 4.

We’re Getting House Of The Dragon Season 4 Next Year

It was announced by HBO that House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere on the 2026 TV schedule during the summer. Along with that news, Season 4 was also confirmed, and it was given a target release window of 2028, which falls in line with the show’s pattern of releasing during even years (Season 1 debuted in 2022 and Season 2 followed in 2024).

So, make sure your HBO Max subscription is ready to go, because there’s a lot more story to tell. That’s because, along with HOTD, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will premiere its first season in January on the 2026 TV schedule, was also renewed.

Speaking about these shows’ futures, Francesca Orsi, the Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said:

We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.

I’m sure it will all be epic, and I’m so excited that we’ll get even more of both projects. However, the confirmation of House of the Dragon’s senior season left me with a question.

Will Season 4 Be House Of The Dragon’s Final Season?

Back in August of 2024, it was reported that House of the Dragon would end with Season 4, via Variety . During a press conference, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal explained that they planned to make Seasons 3 and 4, and then it’d end.

Notably, HBO’s announcement about Season 4 didn’t include any information about it being the final season. I’d assume that if it were, the network would want to go out with a bang and market the upcoming installment as an epic conclusion. However, that’s not what happened here.

So, it leads me to wonder what the future holds for House of the Dragon.

