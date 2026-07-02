I Have Strong Feelings About How Long Dutton Ranch Should Go After Cole Hauser And Kelly Reilly Spoke About Its Future

We know Dutton Ranch will return for Season 2 , and based on Yellowstone’s history , it seems like Season 1 will end on a cliffhanger that makes us desperate for more. However, how long will this spinoff go for? Well, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser weighed in on that question. Meanwhile, it made me realize that I actually have very strong feelings about exactly how many seasons this show should be.

Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Shared Their Thoughts On Dutton Ranch’s Future

Now that the first season of Dutton Ranch is about to come to a close on the 2026 TV schedule , it’s time to start looking forward. It turns out the future is something that’s been on Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s minds for a while too. During an interview with THR , they discussed returning to their Yellowstone characters and the potential to play them some more, with the Beth actress saying this about wanting to continue:

If the writing is good. You never want to hold on too tightly in this profession, right? So honestly, we’re very grateful to be here and if we get a chance to keep making something we’re proud of, then we’re here. If not, we’re both working actors and we’ll be fine.

Notably, this interview happened before