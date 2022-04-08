How Legacies Is Using Hope To Bring Back The Originals Stars

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Legacies Season 4 episode “The Only Way Out Is Through.” Read at your own risk!

Legacies kept Hope Mikaelson evil for quite a while, but it always seemed inevitable that her humanity would eventually resurface. Following the recent emotional breakdown where it seemed that Hope was finally letting some feelings show through, we saw her literally fighting with her subconscious human self. So, no, her humanity returning wasn’t another fakeout , and this latest development will ultimately bring back some stars from The Originals.

The CW series revealed ahead of time that Claire Holt, Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic, and Riley Voelkel were appearing in their roles from The Originals in an upcoming episode of Legacies, but the reason for their visit wasn’t quite clear. The synopsis for the upcoming episode shares that Hope’s struggle with her humanity will continue, which is a factor:

ALWAYS AND FOREVER - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel). Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone's good graces.

The Originals’ actors will appear in the upcoming Legacies episode, though the circumstances of how they appear is still a mystery. It’s unclear, for example, if Hope is just imagining them in a way similar to imagining her human subconscious talking to her, or there’s some other magic at play. It’s possible that they’re all back just like Claire Holt’s Rebekah appeared earlier in the season, and I’m just overthinking things.

The trailer for the next Legacies episode doesn’t do much to clarify things either. Check it out below, and get a look at all the characters who will be there, as well as Hope’s surprised face.

No doubt there are many fans of The Originals (stream it now with a Netflix subscription ) excited for this reunion, even if it is short-lived. Perhaps seeing those closest to her will inspire Hope to finally let her humanity take control and successfully foil Aurora’s Hope-destroying plan to awaken the gods (yes, there are gods in Legacies now.) Unfortunately, it seems like even that could not be enough to overcome the gods, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s really the case.