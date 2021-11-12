Will The Originals’ Claire Holt Return To Legacies As Rebekah Mikaelson Following Reunion With Hope?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Legacies Season 4 episode “I Thought You’d Be Happier To See Me.” Read at your own risk!

Legacies brought in The Originals’ Claire Holt to reprise her role as Rebekah Mikaelson, but this wasn’t the happy little cameo that The CW series has delivered from time to time. Rebekah actually arrived in the episode to confront her newly-transformed Tribrid niece Hope and tried her best to help her through her new transformation. Her efforts were valiant, but ultimately in vain, so does that mean we’ve seen the last of Rebekah?

It’s a question Legacies’ viewers may ask, especially after Hope gave her necklace to her aunt Rebekah. Hope reckoned there was some sort of spell or enchantment on the gifted necklace that allowed Rebekah to track her down to the random bar she was causing trouble at . The returned necklace signaled Hope turning her back on family, and it was clear Rebekah felt that loud and clear. Hope drove off and stranded her aunt at the bar, off to find some mysterious Triad leader she’s hoping to link up with.

Rebekah stared as the car drove off, and as hurt as she was, it’s hard to imagine she’s given up on helping Hope. Plus, Legacies fans may already be wondering when Hope will regain her humanity , and as such, regret being such a jerk to everyone in her life. Once Hope’s humanity returns (assuming it can), she’s going to want her necklace back. That necklace is currently in Rebekah’s possession, so there’s a chance we’ll see Claire Holt again so that Hope can apologize and get it back. I’m not so sure Rebekah would accept that apology after some of the stuff Hope put her through in this latest episode, but I’m also not ruling out her being the bigger person for the sake of her niece’s well-being.

Officially speaking, however, we don’t have any indication of whether or not Claire Holt will return to Legacies Season 4. We just know that Hope didn’t do anything to prevent her aunt from continuing to pursue her, and that she left Rebekah with a necklace that holds some sentimental value to her. I can’t say that Rebekah Mikaelson will have a significant role moving forward, but there does seem to be an opportunity for her to re-enter the story at a later date. For now, though, we can only speculate until we get some confirmation on a potential return via the crew or upcoming episode descriptions.