Legacies Is Setting Up A Full-Blown Mikaelson Reunion With The Originals Stars

Legacies is the thread that keeps Julie Plec's Vampire Diaries and The Originals shared universe intact on The CW, and the spinoff series is thankfully still going strong on the network. Given its connective tissue, Legacies has occasionally brought in cast members from the other two series, much to fans' delight, and following Claire Holt’s return as Rebekah Mikaelson earlier this season, the series is getting an even bigger Mikaelson family reunion!

Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic are set to join their former Originals co-stars Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel in an upcoming episode of Legacies. The episode is set to air on April 14, according to EW, and will feature Hope "seeing" Rebekah, Marcel, Kol, and Freya as she “continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity,” per the official episode synopsis.

It will be interesting to see how the four of them interact with Hope, since it sounds like she won’t actually be meeting with them, but rather hallucinating them. Rebekah already tried to help her niece earlier this season, but maybe she will have better luck if she has three people with her, regardless of if they're physical or not.

(Image credit: The CW)

This is the first time Davis and Buzolic will appear on Legacies, which is a big win for all involved. It will be the second time for Holt, who popped up first in the Season 4 premiere, and the third time for Voelkel , who has kept herself busy with Starz's Hightown and NBC's Chicago Med.

With Legacies being a spinoff, the series is no stranger to having TVD and Originals stars guest star . Last year the series had a musical episode in the vein of Supernatural's self-referential musical, and was based on the events that happened on The Vampire Diaries. That installment included a surprise cameo from Candice King , who reprised her role as Caroline Forbes in the form of a voiceover for a letter penned to daughter Lizzie.

There have been other guest appearances on Legacies, and while this upcoming one likely won’t be the last. One TVD and The Originals alum that would be down for an appearance on the supernatural drama is Sebastian Roché, who portrayed Mikael. In 2020, the actor expressed interest in returning but that it was all up to Legacies boss Julie Plec.

Meanwhile, as for what exactly is going on with Hope that will bring her to see her family, a recent development on the show may prove that not all “hope” is lost on her and her humanity. She turned it off at the start of the season following Landon’s death and after multiple failed attempts, it looked like she was gone for good. The tri-brid has been struggling with her feelings and humanity, so hopefully her family will knock some sense into her.

It's unknown whether Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic, Claire Holt, and Riley Voelkel will return after the upcoming episode but it isn’t out of the question. Fingers crossed that their characters will be able to get through to Hope someone, but it seems like her spiraling may be the beginning of something more.

Don’t miss the Mikaelson family reunion on the April 14 episode of Legacies! And be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are popping up soon!