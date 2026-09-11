How A Live Goat And $800 Dollars Just Led Stephen Colbert To His Post Late Show Chapter

“Tech mogul” isn’t a way someone would describe Stephen Colbert today, but it could be tomorrow. Though losing his hit show has been hard, he's not letting that slow him down. His latest venture is called Scripto, and it’s not a TV show or a movie. It's a cloud-based software program Colbert and his team designed for themselves to write scripts more efficiently, first at The Colbert Report, then later at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which ended its run on CBS run earlier this year. Like so many tech innovations, it grew out of frustration with their old software. Specifically an issue that culminated in The Report wasting $800 on a goat that wasn’t needed on set.

Scripto was first developed and designed by Colbert along with Report writer Rob Dubbin, who, as it happened, also knew how to code software. The writing team at the Comedy Central show was using another piece of software that they found several flaws with, most notably that some versions of scripts weren’t saved.

That eventually led to a situation where a bit on the show originally included a goat, but a revision wrote the goat out. Unfortunately, the changes weren’t saved, and on the day they were to film the bit, the rented goat was there even though it wasn’t needed. Now, it's leading him to his next chapter.

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They Decided To Build Something Better

Back when The Colbert Report was still on, the host had had enough, and he set out to build something better for his team. Thus Scripto was born. The host paid for the development himself, charging Dubbin to write the software. The product worked so well that soon others in his orbit started asking about it. Now, according to THR, it is spreading fast. Naturally, his old buddies at The Daily Show are using it. So are the writers at Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. It’s not just the greater Daily Show universe, either. Both the US and UK productions of Saturday Night Live are using Scripto, as are awards shows like the Emmys (which will air next week on the 2026 TV schedule).

The software has been so well received that Colbert is now raising seed money to take it to the next level. He’s looking to raise $5 million, but in typical Colbert fashion, it’s more about the utility than the money that can be made. As he said to THR:

Back on The Colbert Report days, Rob Dubbin and I had a little dream of trying to make our job easier, and I hope other people have the same benefit. I hope their days get easier the way our days got easier.

It helps that he and Scripto are getting ringing endorsements from the likes of Jon Stewart and John Oliver, with Oliver quipping to the outlet:

While I strongly advise against trusting any tech company, Scripto has been the backbone of Last Week Tonight’s writing and production process since our inception.

For fans of Colbert’s day job, have no fear; he’s not giving up entertainment. He’s currently co-writing The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, and he is itching to get back to being in a writer’s room, no doubt using Scripto. These days, at least he knows for certain he doesn't have to worry about a live goat showing up.