90 Day Fiancé's Michael Ilesanmi Returned To TLC Before Angela Deem, And I Love This New Storyline

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were arguably 90 Day Fiancé's most chaotic couple for a long time. Her wild stunts kept them in the headlines for years, but once they finally divorced, one had to wonder if her far less extroverted husband would be quietly pushed out of the franchise. We now have our answer, and it looks like Michael has made it back onto a 90 Day spinoff even before his ex-wife.

Despite Angela's insistence that he'd never be on any shows once their marriage ended, Michael has indeed joined the cast of 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2. Here's a bit about what his storyline is about this season.

Michael, newly divorced and rebuilding his life in America, hopes to find not just romance but a true best friend.

It's good to hear that Michael isn't specifically searching for someone who would fly to Nigeria to mess up his car, because after years with Angela, there was a part of me that wondered if he was unable to detach himself from her over-the-top antics. It turns out, however, he just wanted to be loved, and we'll get to see him attempt to find that on the 2026 TV schedule when the series premieres on Monday, October 5th.

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Of course, 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2 isn't just the Michael show, as other hopefuls will join him and a bunch of newcomers in Puerto Rico in an attempt to find their next soulmate. Here's who all is joining the fun:

Jamal Menzies from 90 Day: The Single Life

Chloe Fabiano from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Kara Leona from 90 Day: The Last Resort

Emma Perry from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Steven Frend from 90 Day Fiancé

It seems like Kara didn't work things out with Guillermo Rojer after all, but maybe she'll find love with Michael? Nothing in the trailer suggests that, though I couldn't help but notice he was going on dates with women his own age this time around. Take a look:

Now that I think about it, I have to wonder if 90 Day Fiancé will extend an invitation to Angela to have her react to Michael's episodes. I'm sure fans would love to know her opinion regardless, and she may choose to give it on her own social media, separate from the show.

At the same time, I also think Angela Deem may instead choose to protect her peace. I know if my ex were on a reality television show, the last thing I'd want to do is watch and react to it and open myself up to comments about it. Angela has indicated in the past that Michael is out of her memory, so there's a chance she won't engage with people who ask if she's involved.

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In any case, I'm hype for another season of 90 Day: Hunt For Love, and to see if we get any new stars out of this season, as we did with Elise Benson. I'd also like to see this season end with someone actually in a relationship with someone they met at the resort, but we'll just have to wait and see.