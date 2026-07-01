I Wondered What Happened To Stephen Colbert’s Massive Late Show Sign, And I Love Where It Ended Up

I have spent a weird amount of time wondering what happens to those massive TV signs after a talk program like Stephen Colbert's The Late Show ends. Maybe they get boxed up in some CBS warehouse or disappear into a private collection. Maybe they end up watching over somebody’s basement bar while a guy named Todd explains, for the eighth time, how he “almost went into comedy.” Thankfully, Colbert’s old sign got a much better ending after Colbert’s show was canceled and ended its run amid the 2026 TV schedule .

WeHo Bistro in West Hollywood revealed on Instagram that it acquired the Late Show sign after it was auctioned to benefit World Central Kitchen, and the restaurant plans to make it available for fans to see. You can check out the post below.

A post shared by WeHo Bistro (@wehobistro) A photo posted by on

This development feels oddly comforting after the messy conversation around The Late Show ending. David Letterman had a very Letterman response to Colbert’s show being axed, comparing the feeling to driving past your old neighborhood and realizing your former home had become an adult bookstore. It was not the analogy I expected, but it has been lodged in my brain ever since.

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That is why the sign’s second life feels so right to me. The end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert still feels strange, especially because Colbert followed Letterman in a time slot that carried decades of late-night history. CBS has said the decision was financial , though plenty of people, including other late-night hosts, have questioned whether politics played a role . Colbert himself has said his “side of the street is clean,” and Letterman made it clear he thought the host got a raw deal.

But, while the business side of TV can feel as cold as a walk-in freezer, this piece of the show’s history is getting a more public afterlife. WeHo Bistro wrote in its caption:

For more than a decade, millions of people welcomed Stephen Colbert into their evenings through The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The iconic sign that welcomed viewers to so many unforgettable nights has now found a new home right here in the heart of West Hollywood.

That is the part I love. A giant sign is technically just branding, but this one carries a little more weight now. For years, it hung over a show that helped define how many viewers processed politics, pop culture and the daily circus of American life. It was part of Colbert’s nightly ritual, right there with the monologue, the desk and the guests who wandered in to promote their upcoming projects.

As the restaurant also explained, it wanted the sign in the first place. They continued:

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When we learned the sign was being auctioned to benefit World Central Kitchen, we knew it should remain somewhere it could continue to be seen, appreciated, and shared with everyone.

That is a sweet idea, especially compared with the alternatives. Honestly, there is something depressing about imagining the sign hidden away, where only a few people could see it. Or, worst yet, if it had been destroyed after the show aired its final episode. So it's fitting headed for a very public home in West Hollywood, where fans can stop by, take photos and remember a show that meant something to them.

(Image credit: CBS)

All of that aside, Colbert moved through the show’s final stretch with his usual mix of sincerity and bite and, now, he is already heading into a very different kind of storytelling . The late-night staple is set to write a Lord of the Rings spinoff, which is exactly the kind of unexpected next chapter I cannot wait to see play out. And, with the iconic Late Show sign relocating somewhere it can still draw a crowd, I’m just as curious to see where the host lands next.

That may not fix the disappointment around the show ending, but it does give fans a tangible piece of that era to visit. After all the arguments about CBS, late-night money and what should have happened, the sign gets to keep doing the one thing it was built to do: glow where people can see it.